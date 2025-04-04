All Things Live Sweden launches country music fest

Swedish-language country event Country På Svenska will launch this summer in collaboration with Club Nuggets

Nordics promoter All Things Live (ATL) is teaming up with Stockholm’s Club Nuggets to launch a new one-day Swedish-language country music event.

Country På Svenska (Country in Swedish) will take place in Mosebacketerrassen in Stockholm on 19 August.

The festival is the brainchild of concert booker Daniel Josefsson, who has promoted the genre throughout Europe since 2009 and also initiated Swedish TV show Countrylandet Sverige.

Josefsson is collaborating with Rickard Nilsson, agent at All Things Live Sweden, on the event.

“The idea is as simple as it is passionate – Swedish-language country music has earned its own festival,” reads a statement from organisers. “And not just with new stars, we will also pay tribute to those who came before. The first release handpicks four sharp names from the contemporary Swedish-language country wave, all of whom also appear in the TV series.”

Confirmed acts include H.Self, Erika Jonsson, BridgeMesa and Thanks for Everything. Tickets cost SEK440 (€40).

ATL Sweden appointed Magnus Widell as CEO last September.

A special feature exploring the rise of country music in Europe will appear in the May issue of IQ.

