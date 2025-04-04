x

news

All Things Live Sweden launches country music fest

Swedish-language country event Country På Svenska will launch this summer in collaboration with Club Nuggets

By James Hanley on 04 Apr 2025


Nordics promoter All Things Live (ATL) is teaming up with Stockholm’s Club Nuggets to launch a new one-day Swedish-language country music event.

Country På Svenska (Country in Swedish) will take place in Mosebacketerrassen in Stockholm on 19 August.

The festival is the brainchild of concert booker Daniel Josefsson, who has promoted the genre throughout Europe since 2009 and also initiated Swedish TV show Countrylandet Sverige.

Josefsson is collaborating with Rickard Nilsson, agent at All Things Live Sweden, on the event.

“The idea is as simple as it is passionate – Swedish-language country music has earned its own festival”

“The idea is as simple as it is passionate – Swedish-language country music has earned its own festival,” reads a statement from organisers. “And not just with new stars, we will also pay tribute to those who came before. The first release handpicks four sharp names from the contemporary Swedish-language country wave, all of whom also appear in the TV series.”

Confirmed acts include H.Self, Erika Jonsson, BridgeMesa and Thanks for Everything. Tickets cost SEK440 (€40).

ATL Sweden appointed Magnus Widell as CEO last September.

A special feature exploring the rise of country music in Europe will appear in the May issue of IQ.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|19 Dec 2024

All Things Live plans new festival in Finland

Debuting next August, the two-day Raseborg Summerfest will focus on Swedish artists including headliner Miss Li

Niklas Lundell and Joel Borg
News|25 Nov 2024

FKP Scorpio Sweden principals go independent

EXCLUSIVE: FKP Scorpio Sweden partners Niklas Lundell and Joel Borg have left the firm after six years to launch their own promoting company

News|04 Feb 2025

Sweden’s Avicii Arena reopens after revamp

With an investment of approximately $92 million, improvements include brand-new stands and seating, enhanced acoustics and a new roof

News|14 Mar 2025

C2C preview: ‘Country music is only going to grow’

Europe's biggest country music festival Country to Country hits the UK this weekend, with the genre on the crest of a wave

Mats Natvig, Thomas Johansson & Jon Bergsjö
News|21 Nov 2024

Live Nation Sweden appoints new MD and chairman

Jon Bergsjö and Mats Natvig, both from Sweden Rock Festival and Live Brands Factory, take the top positions at LN Sweden

