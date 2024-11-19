You & Me Festival cancels before launch

Western Australia's You & Me Festival has pulled the plug six weeks before it was due to begin, marking another blow for the suffering festival scene

The debut edition of Western Australia’s You & Me Festival has been cancelled, dealing another blow to a suffering festival scene in the country.

The multi-day event, set for 29-31 December in Bunbury (175 km south of Perth), was created by Together Group and Palace J Entertainment “with the aim of innovating the festival game to bring back camping festivals to WA for good,” organisers said on their website.

But more than a month out from the inaugural event — set to be headlined by rapper Soulja Boy and Australian singer-songwriter Ruel — organisers have announced it can no longer proceed.

“I explored every possible avenue for the festival to go ahead, however unfortunately it was just not feasible,” the team wrote on Instagram.

“I just ask one thing. Please keep supporting Australian festivals and live music or they will be gone before you know it.”

Festival founder Bailey Chalmers explained the decision to ABC News, citing poor ticket sales, high insurance costs and a last-minute withdrawal of an unnamed international headliner who “was unable to get into the country,” Chalmers said.

“Unless you can find a replacement of similar calibre, it becomes an issue of try[ing] to go ahead with a very different show than was originally advertised,” he said. Chalmers also expressed hope in reestablishing the event when the sector is in a stronger position.

“The arts, and events like Bluesfest, are worth protecting”

The Australian festival scene has had a year of intense setbacks, as several major festivals — like Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo, and Return to Rio — called it quits for the 2024/25 season. As costs for festivals skyrocket — some higher than 500% — the Australian sector finds itself in crisis.

Despite festivals in the country generating revenue of $355m (€218m) last year, the sector is still battling to stay afloat in a challenging and changing market.

“While attendance and revenue peaked in 2023, the pausing or cancellation of festivals this year shows some parts of our industry are still dealing with very challenging business conditions due to higher operating costs, changing audience preferences and ongoing cost of living pressures,” said Evelyn Richardson, CEO of Live Performance Australia, earlier this year.

In April, Creative Australia found that only half of Australian festivals are profitable, with rising costs, lack of funding, insurance, and extreme weather being the most significant barriers to running festivals in the country.

But the determination to rebuild for the future is palpable, with Bluesfest festival director Peter Noble saying the long-running event, which is set to draw its curtains after the April edition, “doesn’t have to be the last”.

“I firmly believe Bluesfest is something worth preserving – not just for today’s music lovers, but for future generations, including those who haven’t even been born yet. The arts, and events like Bluesfest, are worth protecting. It’s something we believe is worth fighting for,” he said in a letter.

