‘We are at a paradigm shift for festivals’

Promoters from across Europe came together to find solutions to common challenges at the European Festival Summit

Key challenges facing the European festival industry, the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence (AI), environmental sustainability, Gen Z engagement, and the transformative power of festivals were among the agenda items at the European Festival Summit in Karlsruhe, Germany, this week.

The conference, organised by the European festivals association Yourope in partnership with Karlsruhe Marketing and Event, attracted 200 participants from over 20 countries, including the USA and South Africa.

Futurologist Max Thinius opened the summit by urging festival organisers to think beyond the immediate logistics of staging events and to embrace their power to shape society. “The future doesn’t just happen; we shape it,” he said, encouraging festivals to act as agents of positive change.

The panel, A Wild 60 Minutes On The Future, also heard from Yourope chairman Christof Huber of Swiss promoter Gadget Entertainment, which is behind OpenAir St. Gallen, among others. He emphasised the importance of individuality and cautioned against “copycat” festival formats that fail to connect with audiences. Primavera Sound’s Marta Pallares echoed this, noting that diversity in programming and ethos can re-energise organisers and ensure events remain relevant in a saturated market.

A survey conducted by the festival platform Höme in association with Yourope, presented by Isabel Roudsarabi, revealed key insights from 7,000 respondents across 46 countries. While atmosphere remained the top attraction for festival-goers (85%), sustainability and accessibility were highlighted as areas requiring improvement. Although 87% of fans supported sustainable initiatives, only 29% expressed willingness to take personal responsibility for greener practices.

The survey also revealed accessibility shortcomings, with satisfaction rates ranging from just 5-16% for services aimed at disabled and neurodivergent attendees. The full results of Höme’s survey will be published in the forthcoming European Festival Report.

“We are at a paradigm shift in terms of festival economics, the type of workers we have and the people who come”

In a session focused on marketing to younger audiences, Julius Lutz of Promoplug explored the preferences of Gen Z, highlighting their dual online and offline lifestyles. He stressed the need for festivals to create “bold and real” narratives to engage this demographic effectively. Strategies such as working with micro-influencers, hosting creative online campaigns, and providing interactive content year-round were identified as critical for maintaining relevance.

According to Lutz, authenticity is key to success: “Festivals must offer genuine experiences while leveraging digital tools to amplify their message.” He encouraged organisers to embrace smaller creators, highlighting their ability to produce relatable content that resonates more deeply than slick, commercial campaigns.

In a panel moderated by IQ Magazine’s special projects editor James Drury, rising costs and other challenges were discussed. Arnaud Mersseman of Rock en Seine described the increasing complexity of securing headline acts due to escalating artist fees and production demands. “Our multi-stage, multi-genre model is in trouble,” he said, noting a growing audience preference for stadium and arena headline shows, which offer more home comforts. Mad Cool’s Cindy Castillo shared that her team doubled their marketing budget to sustain ticket sales. Meanwhile, Open’er Festival’s Mikolaj Ziolkowski said this was the time for promoters to invest and spend more on their festivals, in order to see them through the more difficult period, until brighter times returned.

EJ Encalarde, of New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in the USA summed up the challenges facing the business perfectly, saying: “We are at a paradigm shift in terms of festival economics, the type of workers we have and the people who come. We have to be the disruptors, to find a way to strip down the model we had for many years and go back to the meaning of why we’re producing the festivals.”

Environmental responsibility was another central theme. Mariana Macedo of Boom Festival showcased the event’s commitment to sustainability, which is underpinned by permaculture principles such as land regeneration and biodiversity preservation. “Festivals are a tool for human transformation and land regeneration,” she said, sharing examples of upcycling initiatives and eco-conscious infrastructure at Boom.

Elsewhere, Lowlands Festival director Eric van Eerdenburg reflected on 25 years at the helm of the Dutch event, sharing strategies for maintaining a festival’s unique identity amid industry shifts. He warned against the “McDonaldisation” of festivals, emphasising the importance of preserving local connections and individuality as key to long-term success.

“Anything that relies on IT can be attacked”

Denmark’s Roskilde Festival takes inspiration from the concept of “utopia” across its infrastructure and programming, according to the festival’s head of philanthropy, Kara Djurhuus. She described Roskilde as a place where trust, inclusion, and creativity converge.

With festivals increasingly reliant on digital systems, cybersecurity was another topic addressed at the summit. Experts from the German Federal Office for Information Security outlined threats such as ransomware attacks, data breaches, and technical sabotage. Organisers were urged to integrate cybersecurity measures into their operational plans and to prepare response strategies for potential incidents.

“Anything that relies on IT can be attacked,” warned cybersecurity expert Maike Vossen, highlighting the vulnerabilities of ticketing systems, payment platforms, and even social media accounts. Recommendations included regular software updates, staff training, and robust contingency plans.

In a session addressing extreme weather, Pohoda Festival manager Barbora Bodnárová shared how the Slovakian festival responded to a microburst storm earlier this year that forced the event to end a day early. Despite significant damage and cancellations, the team’s preparedness and the audience’s cooperation meant very few people were injured.

Meteorologist Professor Dr Michael Kunz highlighted the increasing frequency of severe convective storms due to climate change and urged organisers to implement robust weather plans. Insurance expert Tobias Grimm of Munich Re stressed the financial risks posed by extreme weather, noting that 2023 saw over $100bn in global natural disaster losses. He advocated for proactive risk management to safeguard the future of outdoor events.

“I am convinced that by tackling these challenges collectively rather than individually, we are far better equipped to succeed”

In a panel about the independent sector, IQ’s James Drury discussed the benefits and unique challenges facing this lively part of the industry with Achim Ostertag of Summer Breeze Open Air, Marie Sabot of We Love Green, Mikko Niemelä of Ruisrock, Pavla Slivova of Colours of Ostrava and Martin Wacker of Karlsruhe Marketing & Event and DAS FEST.

They covered issues such as why the festival organisers enjoy being independent – mainly the fact they can make their own decisions and are in control of their own destiny with no “big boss” above them; plus co-operating with multinationals; the different models of being independent; and the future of indies.

The European Festival Summit concluded with calls for innovation, collaboration, and a return to core values. “We need to stand together and support each other to create the change we need to see,” said Go Group’s Linnéa Svensson. Festival organisers were encouraged to prioritise unique identities, sustainable practices, and meaningful audience engagement to navigate the challenging times ahead.

“I am extremely pleased with how the European Festival Summit unfolded,” Yourope general secretary Holger Jan Schmidt told IQ afterwards. “In a time when festivals face immense challenges, we managed to bring 200 people together in Karlsruhe to discuss the future of our industry and to outline pathways for navigating it. We knew we had put together a strong programme, but from my personal experience and the outstanding feedback we received, I cannot praise our speakers enough for their brilliance.

“Together, we succeeded in reflecting on ourselves while also thinking beyond our own horizons – exploring what drives us, motivates us, holds us back, and what we fear. I am convinced that by tackling these challenges collectively rather than individually, we are far better equipped to succeed. This spirit of collaboration was palpable throughout the entire summit.

“A special thanks goes to the fantastic team in Karlsruhe, who not only created a wonderful setting for the Summit in their hometown but also continue to be the strong support ensuring the facilitation of our European project 3F – Future-Fit Festivals.”

