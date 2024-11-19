Valencia’s live biz counts cost of flooding disaster

The region was the hardest-hit in Spain's worst flooding disaster in modern history and the deadliest to hit Europe in 50 years

Valencia’s live music industry has reported material losses exceeding €5 million due to the recent catastrophic floods in the region.

Valencia was the hardest-hit region in Spain’s worst flooding disaster in modern history and the deadliest to hit Europe in 50 years.

At least 224 have died due to the weather phenomenon, known in Spain as DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos), with the vast majority of those tragedies in Valencia.

The disaster has also had a ‘profound impact’ on the live music industry, according to preliminary data collected by the Valencian Federation of the Music Industry.

Over 30 companies operating across the supply chain have reported more than €5m in losses and the cancellation of 300 concerts and festivals.

Cancellations in November are said to represent a direct loss of €1.7m but the total economic impacts – including indirect and induced – on the Valencian economy, amount to €35.2m in sales not made by companies, €9.2m of GDP loss and the loss of 310 jobs.

It is estimated that the total impact could be much higher, as the damage to public spaces dedicated to music, such as auditoriums and municipal theatres, has not yet been quantified, nor has the impact on music education in schools, music societies and conservatories in the area.

The Valencian Federation of the Music Industry, which represents 60 companies including venues, promoters, artistic agencies and festivals, has requested the creation of a short, medium and long-term recovery plan that includes financial aid, logistical support and fiscal measures that allow the reactivation of the sector.

Meanwhile, the Spanish sector is uniting for a benefit gig at Madrid’s WiZink Center on 24 November in aid of those affected worst by DANA.

Music from the Heart will feature artists such as Amaral, Arde Bogotá, Dani Fernández, David Bisbal, Hijos de la Ruina, Malú, Manuel Carrasco, Pablo Alborán, Raphael, Rozalén, Sole Giménez, Vanesa Martín and Viva Suecia.

