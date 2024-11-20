x

news

TW Classic hails comeback with speedy sellout

After the cancellation of last year's event, the 2025 edition of the Belgium festival sold out in 90 minutes

By Lisa Henderson on 20 Nov 2024


image © Jokko for TW Classic

Belgium’s TW Classic sold out in 90 minutes following the announcement of Robbie Williams and Bryan Adams as headliners.

Williams will top the festival’s lineup for the first time since 2015 as part of his highly anticipated Robbie Williams Live 2025 outing.

The billing was met with high demand when around 60,000 tickets priced at €133 flew off the shelves in 90 minutes last Friday (15 November).

It marked a spectacular comeback for Rock Werchter’s sister event which was called off last year along with Werchter Boutique.

At the time, organisers said they had failed to put together a top line-up for each of the day festivals. “Our bar is high and we always aim for the best. Mediocrity is not an option,” they added.

Last Friday, around 60,000 tickets priced at €133 flew off the shelves within an hour and a half

Established in 2022 as a “tribute to the early days of Rock Werchter,” the festival has previously featured artists such as Bruce Springsteen, P!nk, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Florence + The Machine, Placebo, The Kid Laroi, The Smile and more.

The Live Nation Belgium-promoted event will return on Saturday 28 June 2025 to Festivalpark in Werchter, which is also home to Rock Werchter and Werchter Boutique.

Werchter Boutique is also set to make a comeback on Saturday 12 July 2025, with a headline set by Imagine Dragons and support from Declan McKenna among others.

Meanwhile, the lineup for the 50th edition of Rock Werchter (3–6 July) is shaping up, with Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day, Linkin Park and Sam Fender topping the bill.

 

Read More Like This

News|08 Jul 2024

Third straight sellout for OpenAir St Gallen

Gadget's Christof Huber tells IQ how the Swiss festival overcame a tough climate to pull off another successful edition

News|23 Jul 2024

Duran Duran net Italian first with double sellout

The iconic group have become the first act to sell out two nights at Lucca Summer Festival's Piazza Napoleone

News|06 Aug 2024

Belladrum rewards loyalty after 2024 sellout

The Scottish event's organisers have launched a loyalty presale in the wake of its sold out 20th anniversary edition

News|07 Aug 2024

Kendal Calling’s Andy Smith toasts 2024 sellout

The From the Fields co-founder and MD speaks to IQ about this year's festival, the future of Bluedot and meeting Tyson Fury

News|29 Aug 2024

Håkan Hellström’s ‘historic’ Gothenburg sellout

Tickets to see the Swedish artist at the 70,000-capacity stadium were 'immediately' snapped up in the pre-sale

