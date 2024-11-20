TW Classic hails comeback with speedy sellout

After the cancellation of last year's event, the 2025 edition of the Belgium festival sold out in 90 minutes

Belgium’s TW Classic sold out in 90 minutes following the announcement of Robbie Williams and Bryan Adams as headliners.

Williams will top the festival’s lineup for the first time since 2015 as part of his highly anticipated Robbie Williams Live 2025 outing.

The billing was met with high demand when around 60,000 tickets priced at €133 flew off the shelves in 90 minutes last Friday (15 November).

It marked a spectacular comeback for Rock Werchter’s sister event which was called off last year along with Werchter Boutique.

At the time, organisers said they had failed to put together a top line-up for each of the day festivals. “Our bar is high and we always aim for the best. Mediocrity is not an option,” they added.

Established in 2022 as a “tribute to the early days of Rock Werchter,” the festival has previously featured artists such as Bruce Springsteen, P!nk, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Florence + The Machine, Placebo, The Kid Laroi, The Smile and more.

The Live Nation Belgium-promoted event will return on Saturday 28 June 2025 to Festivalpark in Werchter, which is also home to Rock Werchter and Werchter Boutique.

Werchter Boutique is also set to make a comeback on Saturday 12 July 2025, with a headline set by Imagine Dragons and support from Declan McKenna among others.

Meanwhile, the lineup for the 50th edition of Rock Werchter (3–6 July) is shaping up, with Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day, Linkin Park and Sam Fender topping the bill.

