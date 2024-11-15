The Earth Agency ethos: ‘We respect the ecosystem’

Marking a decade in business, the firm's Naomi Palmer, Luke Williamson & Claire Courtney look back on the story so far

The founders of Earth Agency have reflected on the challenges of independence in 2024 in an interview with IQ.

Four female agents – Claire Courtney, Isla Angus, Naomi Palmer and Rebecca Prochnik – formed the London-based company with head of operations Luke Williamson in 2014.

A decade on, the company is still going strong and is profiled as part of IQ Magazine’s first indie special.

“I don’t think people ever expected us to still be here,” says Courtney. “There was some negativity that we heard when we started, but we ignored all of that and had the drive, ambition and goal to be a great place for people to work, without applying pressure to deliver.”

Williamson sums up Earth’s MO as “an agency that curates talent”.

“We work for ourselves – that’s a really important thing to point out – and we allow the people who we work with also to work for themselves,” he says. “We don’t really think of people as working for us; they work with us.

“For me, independence is also about respecting the ecosystem that you work in and trying to take a slightly longer-term view of the talent that is maturing within that, rather than trying to leverage it up to the maximum earning potential that you can, and then what happens next year? Who cares?”

“The way that we operate probably seems less unusual than it did at the beginning”

Williamson sees “real positives” and “relatively perennial negatives” to independent life, and contends it is slightly easier to operate as an independent now than when Earth started out a decade ago.

“There are more independents around, so I think it’s more acceptable,” he says. “The way that we operate probably seems less unusual than it did at the beginning.”

Palmer suggests a common theme runs through the 18-strong agent team.

“They are very independently minded, driven by elevating the culture, self-starters, usually a real specialist in one particular area, and very ambitious,” she says. “And quite quirky!”

Earth invests in company-wide schemes to encourage diverse potential candidates to join the firm.

“Within our company, we always wanted to make sure it had balance,” notes Courtney. “And not only around gender, but different cultures and backgrounds as well.

“A lot has changed, but there’s still quite a long way to go. Obviously, there are more successful female agents now than there have ever been and that is great to see, but it’s still nowhere near the level that it is on the male scale. There’s still a bit of a boys’ club mentality out there, which we’re still cracking away at trying to break.”

“People stay with Earth because we offer something bespoke in terms of both agents and artists”

Of the founding partners, Prochnik is now with Wasserman Music, while Angus works for environmental charity ClimateEarth. Although Williamson considers key agents and clients moving on as simply “part of the game”, he points out the company’s retention rate is “largely very good”.

“People stay with Earth because we offer something bespoke in terms of both agents and artists, and I see that in action on a daily basis,” he stresses.

In its early years, the agency found itself at the forefront of the grime phenomenon when it represented the likes of Skepta. Earth’s current roster includes acts such as Sega Bodega, Death in Vegas, Bad Gyal, Buzzcocks, Gilles Peterson, James Holden, The Zombies, WSTRN, MJ Cole, M1llionz, BNXN, Lisa O’Neill, Aluna, Balmorhea and KRS-ONE, but Williamson is keen to stress its strength is in the collective.

“We have headliners, but they’re a reasonably fractional part of our business,” he says. “Most of the work we do is with people who are a little bit underneath that tier but are creatives with successful touring portfolios. They might not be playing 20,000 to 30,000-cap venues, but they might consistently be playing 500 to 3,000- caps – and that’s kind of the point. There has to be an agency that is available to that part of the ecosystem. So to focus on individual artist successes would be to miss the point slightly.”

Indeed, Palmer points out that it is not every artist’s goal to be a “massive touring headliner”.

“Many artists and creatives just want to make a living out of doing things the way they want to do it, and we provide a home where that’s okay,” she concludes.

The full 10th anniversary interview with Earth Agency appears in issue 131 of IQ, out now. The feature will also be published online next week.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.