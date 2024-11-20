x

news

Superstruct’s James Barton set for ILMC keynote

For the first time in Superstruct’s nine-year history, the co-founder and chairman will speak candidly about the company’s meteoric growth

By Lisa Henderson on 20 Nov 2024


James Barton will give his first interview in Superstruct Entertainment’s nine-year history at next year’s International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

The Superstruct co-founder and chairman will speak candidly about key moments in his career, the company’s meteoric growth, and his perspective on the global festival business during the Hot Seat interview on Wednesday 26 February 2025.

Superstruct was founded in 2017 by Barton – founder of Creamfields and former Live Nation president of electronic music – and Roderik Schlosser.

The London-based firm now houses as many as 80 festivals, 100 events and 35 businesses, and has grown quickly to become the world’s second-largest festival promoter.

Its network includes Elrow (ES), Sziget (HU), Wacken Open Air (DE), Mysteryland (NL), Hideout (HR), Sonar (ES), Flow (FI), Øya (NO), Parookaville (DE) and Tinderbox (DK), Kendal Calling (UK), Boardmasters (UK) and more.

In June this year, the festival giant was acquired from Providence Equity by American global investment firm KKR in a €1.3 billion deal. Months later, fellow global investment giant CVC secured a stake in Superstruct.

Superstruct now houses as many as 80 festivals, 100 events and 35 businesses

Barton’s Hot Seat interview will take place at the 37th edition of ILMC, scheduled for 25–28 February 2025 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel.

The unique 60-minute interview is the first session confirmed for ILMC 37, ahead of the provisional agenda being revealed next month.

Recently announced programme elements of the 2025 event include The ‘Bon Voyage’ Opening hosted by Live Nation (25 February), the WME Happy Hour (26 February) and the LGBTIQ+ Morning Mixer (27 February).

Meanwhile, voting is underway for the Arthur Awards 2025, the live music industry’s favourite and most established awards.

The awards and Gala Dinner will return to the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Thursday 27 February 2025.

See the full list of nominees for the Arthur Awards 2025, and cast your votes, here.

Around 2,500 live music executives are expected to attend the 37th International Live Music Conference (ILMC), which also comprises Greener Events and Innovations (GEI), Touring Entertainment LIVE, Futures Forum and Soho Calling.

Key supporters on ILMC 37 include Live Nation, Ticketmaster, ASM Global, Eventim, Tysers Live, BWO Entertainment, AXS, Showsec, DEAG Group and LMP Group.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

