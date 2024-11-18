x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Saudi Arabia cashes out on Live Nation stake

The Saudi Public Investment Fund has sold its entire holding in the company, more than tripling its investment

By James Hanley on 18 Nov 2024

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is chairman of the PIF

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is chairman of the PIF


The sovereign wealth fund of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sold its entire shareholding in Live Nation after more than tripling the value of its investment in less than five years.

The move was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last Thursday (14 November).

The PIF took a 5.7% stake in the promoter in April 2020 – just weeks after the start of the Covid live music shutdown – when LN’s share price was below $40.

It bought 12,337,569 shares, valued at just shy of US$500 million, becoming the fourth-largest shareholder in the world’s largest live entertainment firm behind Liberty Media, Vanguard Group and BlackRock.

Live Nation stock has continued to rise to record highs, surpassing $131 for the first time ever today (18 November) for a market capitalisation of $30.2 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in the company formed part of its push to grow its domestic events market in order to reduce its reliance on oil revenues. However, the FT reported last month that the PIF, which has around $930bn worth of assets, was pivoting from international investments to focus on domestic projects.

MDLBeast’s Soundstorm festival returns from 12-14 December, headlined by Eminem, Muse and Tyler, The Creator

This summer, it was announced that Live Nation Arabia had secured a deal to manage operations at Maraya, a multi-purpose venue in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, under a three-year partnership with AlUla Development Company, a Public Investment Fund company.

New venues are also being built, such as the 20,000-seat Jeddah Arena, due for completion in December 2025, and a brand-new, 45,000-capacity stadium in Qiddiya.

In addition, the region’s biggest festival Soundstorm returns from 12-14 December. Organised by MDLBeast, it will feature headliners Eminem, Muse and Tyler, The Creator. The promoter also launched a weekly series of music shows in August in partnership with Jeddah Season 2024.

IQ‘s 2024 Global Promoters Report explores the current state of play in the fast-growing sector.

“There are still artists that don’t want to go, for obvious reasons,” says Thomas Ovesen, CEO of UAE-based All Things Live. “But the Saudis have successfully chipped away at it and have attracted more and more, including female artists. So there’s definitely a market.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|01 Aug 2024

Live Nation to operate Saudi venue Maraya

Mariah Carey, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli and Usher are among the acts that have performed at the multi-purpose venue in AlUla

News|16 Jul 2024

Saudi plans another stadium amid flurry of new builds

The country is set to gain yet another 45,000-capacity venue amid preparations to host major sporting events

News|19 Jul 2024

Eminem to headline Saudi’s Soundstorm festival

Muse, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Richie Hawtin and Marco Carola have also been announced for the 12-14 December festival in Riyadh

Dice is live in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, US and India
News|15 Jul 2024

Private equity firms eye Dice stake – report

The ticketing platform is reportedly exploring the sale of a "significant stake" that would value it at "hundreds of millions of dollars"

News|28 Oct 2024

Private equity giant acquires Superstruct stake

CVC has joined fellow global investment company KKR in investing in the leading promoter, which operates 80+ festivals across 10 countries

Most Viewed Stories

news|14 Nov 2024

Live’s integral role in The Cure’s No.1 campaign

news|18 Nov 2024

Ticket ballots: The way forward for major events?

news|18 Nov 2024

LIVE Trust update as Katy Perry makes MVT donation

news|14 Nov 2024

Superstruct strikes deal with Riff Producciones

news|18 Nov 2024

Saudi Arabia cashes out on Live Nation stake

news|14 Nov 2024

Disneyland Paris to launch first-ever music festival

news|15 Nov 2024

The Earth Agency ethos: ‘We respect the ecosystem’

news|14 Nov 2024

Liberty Media announces live spin-off, CEO to exit

news|14 Nov 2024

Linkin Park add 50+ dates to From Zero World Tour

news|18 Nov 2024

Festivals ’25: Linkin Park, Basement Jaxx return

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|01 Aug 2024

Live Nation to operate Saudi venue Maraya

Mariah Carey, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli and Usher are among the acts that have performed at the multi-purpose venue in AlUla

News|16 Jul 2024

Saudi plans another stadium amid flurry of new builds

The country is set to gain yet another 45,000-capacity venue amid preparations to host major sporting events

News|19 Jul 2024

Eminem to headline Saudi’s Soundstorm festival

Muse, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Richie Hawtin and Marco Carola have also been announced for the 12-14 December festival in Riyadh

Dice is live in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, US and India
News|15 Jul 2024

Private equity firms eye Dice stake – report

The ticketing platform is reportedly exploring the sale of a "significant stake" that would value it at "hundreds of millions of dollars"

News|28 Oct 2024

Private equity giant acquires Superstruct stake

CVC has joined fellow global investment company KKR in investing in the leading promoter, which operates 80+ festivals across 10 countries

IQ Jobs Board

Head of Legal ServicesIndependent Society of Musicians

London, UKPart Time£50K - £60K DOE

Head of Commercial (UK)Tixel

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Programming ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£38K - £40K + Bonus

Event Manager – SSE ArenaOdyssey Trust

Belfast, UKFull Time£34K