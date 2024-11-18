Saudi Arabia cashes out on Live Nation stake

The Saudi Public Investment Fund has sold its entire holding in the company, more than tripling its investment

The sovereign wealth fund of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sold its entire shareholding in Live Nation after more than tripling the value of its investment in less than five years.

The move was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last Thursday (14 November).

The PIF took a 5.7% stake in the promoter in April 2020 – just weeks after the start of the Covid live music shutdown – when LN’s share price was below $40.

It bought 12,337,569 shares, valued at just shy of US$500 million, becoming the fourth-largest shareholder in the world’s largest live entertainment firm behind Liberty Media, Vanguard Group and BlackRock.

Live Nation stock has continued to rise to record highs, surpassing $131 for the first time ever today (18 November) for a market capitalisation of $30.2 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in the company formed part of its push to grow its domestic events market in order to reduce its reliance on oil revenues. However, the FT reported last month that the PIF, which has around $930bn worth of assets, was pivoting from international investments to focus on domestic projects.

MDLBeast’s Soundstorm festival returns from 12-14 December, headlined by Eminem, Muse and Tyler, The Creator

This summer, it was announced that Live Nation Arabia had secured a deal to manage operations at Maraya, a multi-purpose venue in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, under a three-year partnership with AlUla Development Company, a Public Investment Fund company.

New venues are also being built, such as the 20,000-seat Jeddah Arena, due for completion in December 2025, and a brand-new, 45,000-capacity stadium in Qiddiya.

In addition, the region’s biggest festival Soundstorm returns from 12-14 December. Organised by MDLBeast, it will feature headliners Eminem, Muse and Tyler, The Creator. The promoter also launched a weekly series of music shows in August in partnership with Jeddah Season 2024.

IQ‘s 2024 Global Promoters Report explores the current state of play in the fast-growing sector.

“There are still artists that don’t want to go, for obvious reasons,” says Thomas Ovesen, CEO of UAE-based All Things Live. “But the Saudis have successfully chipped away at it and have attracted more and more, including female artists. So there’s definitely a market.”

