Plans for Netherlands ticket tax increase halted

The Dutch government has paused its proposal to raise the VAT rate for the sector by 12 percentage points from 2026

By James Hanley on 15 Nov 2024

Netherlands latest EU country hit by summer event ban

The Netherlands’ events industry has claimed a partial victory after a proposed tax hike for the cultural and creative market was shelved for the time being.

A coalition of organisations, including trade bodies Kunsten ’92 and Association of Dutch Music Venues and Festivals’ (VNPF), launched a joint campaign against the government’s plans earlier this year.

Kunsten ’92 had warned the government’s plan to raise the VAT rate for the sector by 9% to 21% from 2026 would lead to a €350 million annual loss in income and have a “negative domino effect” on the Dutch business.

The government said the increase would have generated €1.2 billon for the treasury, but campaigners argued it would add more than 10% to the price of tickets.

However, during this week’s debate on the Tax Plan 2025, finance minister Eelco Heinen committed to working with the coalition and opposition to find an alternative to the proposal.

“Kunsten ’92 is pleased that the VAT on art and culture is being reconsidered”

“Kunsten ’92 is pleased that the VAT on art and culture is being reconsidered by the cabinet and the House of Representatives,” says Astrid Weij, director of Kunsten ’92. “They have worked very hard to show that the measure has major negative consequences for the cultural and creative sector. That has worked.”

The VNPF explains the cabinet was forced to scrap the measure by opposition parties in the House of Representatives, as the proposal would not have gained a majority in the senate without their support, although a tax rise for hotels and other lodging accommodation will still go ahead.

A full-page advert appeared in every national and regional newspaper on 3 June with the message #nohigherebtw (nohigherVAT) on behalf of the cultural alliance.

“Every Dutch citizen will feel the VAT increase in their wallet,” cautioned Weij at a rally in September. “Whether you like museums, visit concerts, play sports, read books or have a newspaper subscription: everything will become more expensive. This will lead to people being forced to drop out, while these things actually contribute to our well-being.

“In the long term, this will cost society much more than it yields. With this campaign, we want to show how big the impact of this measure can be for all of us.”

 

