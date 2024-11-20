x

news

Music biz contributed £7.6bn to UK economy in 2023

Despite the impressive headline figures, UK Music warns the industry faces "significant challenges" that "threaten its world-leading status"

By James Hanley on 20 Nov 2024

Coldplay at Wembley, London

image © Robert Mallows

Huge shows by acts such as Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Harry Styles, Blur, P!nk, Elton John and Ed Sheeran helped the UK music industry contribute a record £7.6 billion (€9.1bn) to the UK economy in 2023.

UK music’s contribution to the UK economy rose 13% from £6.7bn in 2022 in terms of Gross Value Added (GVA), according to the latest edition of UK Music’s annual economic report, This Is Music 2024.

The umbrella association’s study adds that exports received a further boost from international touring by British artists, while Adele continued her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. UK music exports revenue in 2023 hit a new high of £4.6bn – a 15% increase on 2022.

Meanwhile, total UK music industry employment hit a record 216,000 full-time equivalent posts – up 3% from 210,000 in the previous year.

“The music industry is ideally placed to turbo charge the new UK government’s mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7,” says UK Music chief executive Tom Kiehl. “A decade which began with the pandemic, causing much devastation to the sector, has seen a resilient music industry emerge. International appetite for UK music remains strong, with exports growing by 15% to £4.6 billion. Employment continues to rise steadily at 3%, with 216,000 people now working in the sector.”

“We are now at a tipping point, and if the problems we face are not addressed then future growth cannot be guaranteed”

While the study does not break down live’s individual economic contribution, it states that “live performance and international touring revenues continued to grow in 2023”. In a separate report published earlier this year, UK Music revealed music tourism increased by 33% in 2023, with spending surging 21% year-on-year to £8bn.

Nevertheless, Kiehl advises that it is not a time for complacency, amid a number of concerns.

This is Music 2024 tells the story, based on real evidence and data from across the sector, that despite some very strong headline figures in 2023, the UK music industry has vulnerabilities too,” he adds. “Increasing global competition, tough financial conditions for artists and the grassroots, as well as the wild west that is generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), are all conspiring to be significant challenges for the sector.

“We are now at a tipping point, and if the problems we face are not addressed then future growth cannot be guaranteed.”

Though acknowledging the emergence of bands including The Last Dinner Party and English Teacher, the report warns that “a succession of stadium and arena tours by major artists masks major problems for touring artists as a whole and especially developing artists”.

It continues: “High inflation in the UK, the cost of international travel, increased US visa costs and a litany of Brexit-related issues have negatively impacted, to varying degrees, most of the industry too, but touring artists have been hardest hit. For developing artists building their international profiles for the first time, the impacts of Brexit have been a catastrophe.”

“There are concerns that the UK’s position as a world leader in music and culture could be threatened”

Furthermore, it references Music Venue Trust (MVT) figures showing that 76 live music venues closed entirely during 2023, with another 72 ending their live music programming, as well as data from the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), which noted 36 festival closures during 2023 followed by around 60 during 2024.

The live segment of the report finishes with a call to arms to the new Labour government.

“Concert promotion and touring have never been easy and, whilst the sector is used to finding creative ways around challenges, there are concerns that the UK’s position as a world leader in music and culture could be threatened,” it concludes.

“Labour has indicated its commitment to reforming secondary ticketing in the UK. There is scope for the new Labour government to build upon this to support the sector more generally, protecting the cultural value of live music in the UK and protecting livelihoods in the live music sector, and the talent pipeline it supports while delivering great value to the consumer.”

 

