Live Nation Sweden appoints new MD and chairman

Jon Bergsjö and Mats Natvig, both from Sweden Rock Festival and Live Brands Factory, take the top positions at LN Sweden

Live Nation Sweden has appointed Jon Bergsjö as managing director, taking over from Mattias Behrer.

Bergsjö is currently managing director of Sweden Rock Festival and Live Brands Factory – both of which are owned by Live Nation Sweden.

It has also been announced that Mats Natvig will step in as chairman of the board for Live Nation Sweden, Lugerinc and Göta Lejon. Natvig has been chairman of the board for Sweden Rock Festival and Live Brands Factory since 2021.

Thomas Johansson, chairman of the board of Live Nation Nordic AB, says: “Bergsjö is very suitable to lead Live Nation Sweden as managing director and implement and further develop the company’s strategy. Both Bergsjö and Natvig have shown very good results in their work to make Sweden Rock Festival AB one of Europe’s most profitable festivals. We look forward to welcoming them to their new assignments.”

John Reid, president of concerts for Live Nation EMEA, adds: “I would like to thank Mattias Behrer for his commitment and wish him all the best in his future assignments. Jon and Mats bring strong business understanding, passion and commitment, and we are very pleased that they will now lead the Swedish operations.”

Live Nation Sweden, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Luger, organises festivals such as the Melodifestival tour, Lollapalooza Stockholm, Way Out West and Åre Sessions, as well as concerts, tours, international sports events, live podcasts, musicals and creative show concepts.

