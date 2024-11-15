x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

‘Kaisermania’ shifts 50k tickets in 90 minutes

German singer Roland Kaiser's annual concert series in Dresden has become increasingly popular in the last two decades...

By Lisa Henderson on 15 Nov 2024


image © Frank Embacher

Tickets to German singer Roland Kaiser’s ever-popular ‘Kaisermania’ concerts sold out around 90 minutes after the pre-sale began.

The 2025 shows will again be held at the annual Film Nights on the banks of the Elbe in Dresden, with the 72-year-old headlining four sold-out shows for almost 50,000 fans.

The 21st annual instalment, promoted by Semmel Concerts, will take place on 25 and 26 July and 8 and 9 August. The final night will be televised live on German TV.

The 72-year-old headlining four sold-out shows for almost 50,000 fans.

Kaiser, one of Germany’s most successful artists, celebrated his 50th anniversary in the business this year and achieved several milestones.

The Schlager singer sold out 20 concerts including stadium shows in Leipzig, Cologne, Rostock and Hanover. Along with the sold-out 20th anniversary of Kaisermania, he drew more than 400,000 visitors to his 2024 shows.

Kaiser will hit the road again next year with an arena tour and a series of open-air summer concerts in Germany.

Between 25 April and 6 June 2025, he will perform 23 dates at arenas in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, marking his first major arena tour since his 70th birthday.

Kaiser will then deliver 11 dates on his open-air venue tour of Germany between 27 June to 3 August 2025.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|29 Oct 2024

Oasis tour promoters to cancel 50k resale tickets

Live Nation and SJM Concerts say tickets sold on unofficial secondary ticketing platforms will be voided and re-listed on Ticketmaster

News|28 Oct 2024

Taiwanese star sells 150,000 tickets in five minutes

More than 890,000 users attempted to get tickets to Jay Chou's homecoming concerts at the Taipei Dome in December

News|26 Sep 2024

Live Nation to build 50k-cap open-air stadium

The seasonal stadium, which has a limited life, will host 12–15 performances a year and will not be home to a sports team

News|13 Nov 2024

O2 Silver Clef Awards shifts to evening event for 2025

Since 1976, the awards have raised over £13.5 million for Nordoff and Robbins and honoured some of the world’s biggest artists

Most Viewed Stories

news|13 Nov 2024

2025 stadium tours mount: Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, MCR

news|12 Nov 2024

Live Nation ‘hopeful’ on Trump antitrust impact

news|14 Nov 2024

Live’s integral role in The Cure’s No.1 campaign

news|12 Nov 2024

AEG Presents hires Angie Rho as SVP global touring

news|13 Nov 2024

Michael Rapino: Live is a ‘very scarce commodity’

news|14 Nov 2024

Superstruct strikes deal with Riff Producciones

feature|13 Nov 2024

The State of Independents 2024

news|14 Nov 2024

Liberty Media announces live spin-off, CEO to exit

news|12 Nov 2024

Pitchfork Music Festival cancelled after 19 years

news|14 Nov 2024

Linkin Park add 50+ dates to From Zero World Tour

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|29 Oct 2024

Oasis tour promoters to cancel 50k resale tickets

Live Nation and SJM Concerts say tickets sold on unofficial secondary ticketing platforms will be voided and re-listed on Ticketmaster

News|28 Oct 2024

Taiwanese star sells 150,000 tickets in five minutes

More than 890,000 users attempted to get tickets to Jay Chou's homecoming concerts at the Taipei Dome in December

News|26 Sep 2024

Live Nation to build 50k-cap open-air stadium

The seasonal stadium, which has a limited life, will host 12–15 performances a year and will not be home to a sports team

News|13 Nov 2024

O2 Silver Clef Awards shifts to evening event for 2025

Since 1976, the awards have raised over £13.5 million for Nordoff and Robbins and honoured some of the world’s biggest artists

IQ Jobs Board

Head of Commercial (UK)Tixel

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Programming ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£38K - £40K + Bonus

Event Manager – SSE ArenaOdyssey Trust

Belfast, UKFull Time£34K

Digital Marketing ManagerElectric Group

London, UK / HybridFull TimeVery Competitive