‘Kaisermania’ shifts 50k tickets in 90 minutes

German singer Roland Kaiser's annual concert series in Dresden has become increasingly popular in the last two decades...

Tickets to German singer Roland Kaiser’s ever-popular ‘Kaisermania’ concerts sold out around 90 minutes after the pre-sale began.

The 2025 shows will again be held at the annual Film Nights on the banks of the Elbe in Dresden, with the 72-year-old headlining four sold-out shows for almost 50,000 fans.

The 21st annual instalment, promoted by Semmel Concerts, will take place on 25 and 26 July and 8 and 9 August. The final night will be televised live on German TV.

Kaiser, one of Germany’s most successful artists, celebrated his 50th anniversary in the business this year and achieved several milestones.

The Schlager singer sold out 20 concerts including stadium shows in Leipzig, Cologne, Rostock and Hanover. Along with the sold-out 20th anniversary of Kaisermania, he drew more than 400,000 visitors to his 2024 shows.

Kaiser will hit the road again next year with an arena tour and a series of open-air summer concerts in Germany.

Between 25 April and 6 June 2025, he will perform 23 dates at arenas in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, marking his first major arena tour since his 70th birthday.

Kaiser will then deliver 11 dates on his open-air venue tour of Germany between 27 June to 3 August 2025.

