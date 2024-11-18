x

news

Global Citizen Festival to expand to Latin America

The newly announced event will mark the culmination of the charity's latest initiative, Power Our Planet: Take Action Now

By James Hanley on 18 Nov 2024


image © Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Global Citizen

International advocacy organisation Global Citizen is set to stage its first large-scale festival in Latin America, it has been revealed.

Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia will take place at the Estádio Olímpico do Pará in Belém, Brazil in November 2025 during COP30. Further information will be announced in the coming months.

First held in 2012, the festival is the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to extreme poverty. The event will mark the culmination of the charity’s latest initiative, Power Our Planet: Take Action Now, which was announced during the Global Citizen NOW: Rio de Janeiro action summit on the eve of the 2024 G20 Meetings in Brazil.

The year-long campaign is calling on world leaders and the private sector to protect the earth, starting with ending deforestation, accelerating a just energy transition, and supporting communities on the frontlines of climate change.

“The issues of climate change and extreme poverty are two sides of the same coin,” says Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “The climate crisis could push 100 million more people into poverty in the next five years, and 10 years on from the Paris Agreement, we are not seeing the bold ambition needed from political leaders to stop rising temperatures leading to that decline.

“Together, we will mark 10 years since the Paris Agreement with a landmark event that sets the world on a transformative path”

“The only solution is action now — the next 12 months will be vital for securing new funding and radical policy change, and we’ll campaign to ensure it happens.”

Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia is presented by Banco do Brasil and organising partner Re:wild, alongside policy partners Open Society Foundations and Bezos Earth Fund.

“We are proud of Global Citizen’s Power Our Planet campaign, and to host Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia in Belém next November — the first ever impact concert in the rainforest — with the ambitious goal of raising $1 billion and driving forward the climate justice agenda,” says Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva. “Together, we will mark 10 years since the Paris Agreement with a landmark event that sets the world on a transformative path toward a more sustainable and just future.”

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro headlined this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York on Central Park’s Great Lawn in September.

 

News|19 Jun 2024

Global Citizen Festival 2024 headliners announced

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro will top the bill in New York's Central Park on 28 September

News|15 Oct 2024

Shakira shatters records with Latin America dates

The Colombian superstar sold out 13 stadiums on the continent last week, with nearly 700,000 tickets sold in less than two hours

News|17 Jun 2024

Living La Vida Local: Latin America market report

IQ visits some of the diverse territories that make up the vibrant, ever-expanding Latin American tour circuit

Left-right: Adam Clements, Oskar Muller, Jenn Rilloraza
News|26 Jun 2024

Wasserman Music hires three to expand global client services

New services include worldwide ticketing & pricing strategy, UK-based global tour marketing and brand partnerships for electronic music artists

News|23 Sep 2024

Luis Miguel earns highest-grossing Latin tour

The veteran Latin singer has slid past Bad Bunny and Karol G to the top spot

