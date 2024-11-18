Festivals ’25: Linkin Park, Basement Jaxx return

Rock For People, I-Days, Novarock, Rock Werchter, Open'er and Download's bills are among those beginning to take shape

The return of Linkin Park has dominated the latest round of European festival confirmations for 2025.

As revealed last week, the US rock band’s revamped lineup, which features Emily Armstrong as co-vocalist alongside original member Mike Shinoda, will headline a raft of the continent’s leading events.

Rock For People (11-14 June) in the Czech Republic boasts the group alongside acts including Slipknot, Fontaines D.C., Idles, In Flames, Motionless in White, Poppy, Skrillet and Spiritbox.

“I never would have thought that we would have the artist who is the most ‘hot name’ globally for the season at Rock for People and we would be one of the first select festivals to get the band,” says festival founder Michal Thomes. “I couldn’t have dreamed up a better way to celebrate Rock for People’s 30th birthday.”

Linkin Park will also perform at Italy’s I-Days on 24 June, which has also announced headline shows by Justin Timberlake (2 June), Dua Lipa (7 June) and Olivia Rodrigo (15 July) so far.

Austria’s Novarock (11-14 June) will include Korn, Linkin Park, Slipknot and Electric Callboy, backed by the likes of Falling in Reverse, Knocked Loose, The Warning, Rise Against, In Flames, Motionless in White, Powerwolf, SDP, Lorna Shore, Flogging Molly, Biffy Clyro, Refused, Wanda, Dream Theater, Alligatoah, Idles and Skillet.

“Basement Jaxx are the ultimate festival act”

Belgium’s Rock Werchter‘s headliner lineup is now completed, comprising Linkin Park, Green Day, Sam Fender and Olivia Rodrigo from 3-6 July.

And the updated bill at Poland’s Open’er (2-5 July) stars Linkin Park, Justice, Rüfüs Du Sol and St Vincent.

Elsewhere, the UK has seen another flurry of festival announcements, headed by Download (13-15 June). Alongside headliners Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn, more than 90 other acts have been unveiled including Weezer, Bullet For my Valentine, Jimmy Eat World, Don Broco, Spiritbox, the Sex Pistols ft. Frank Turner, Within Temptation, The Darkness, Steel Panther, Cradle of Filth and McFly.

In addition, Basement Jaxx return to the live stage for the first time in a decade to close, joining Sting, Snow Patrol and Fatboy Slim in headlining Latitude Festival (24-27 July).

“Basement Jaxx are the ultimate festival act,” says festival director Melvin Benn. “Their performances are a whirlwind of energy, packed with euphoric pop anthems, dazzling visuals, and a vibrant cast of musicians, singers, and dancers. Anyone who has witnessed their blistering performance of Where’s Your Head At? during a headline set at Glastonbury will know exactly what I mean. Having them close Latitude’s Friday night is the perfect way to kickstart the weekend.”

The dance music pioneers will also play a headline show at South Facing in Crystal Palace Park on 23 August.

“Roundhouse Three Sixty will see world-class artists, emerging talent and young people from every walk of life come together for one month”

Elsewhere, Raye is the latest All Points East headliner to be confirmed, topping the Victoria Park bill that same date.

Also in London, music and culture festival Roundhouse Three Sixty will debut from 1-30 April. BAFTA-winning Roundhouse alumnus Jack Rooke will host cabaret comedy night Show Hole at the event, which will also feature a Roundhouse Song Circle with performances by singer-songwriter Tom Odell.

Placing a strong focus on supporting youth talent, thousands of tickets will be available for free for 18-30-year-olds.

“Roundhouse Three Sixty will see world-class artists, emerging talent and young people from every walk of life come together for one month to perform, share and showcase their amazing work,” says Marcus Davey, CEO and artistic director at the Camden venue. “The festival embodies our core purpose as a charity amplifying our work with over 10,000 young people each year and it will create transformational artistic experiences that bring people together. We can’t wait to welcome you next April.”

James and Stereophonics will headline Neighbourhood Weekender, which returns following a fallow year. They will be joined by The Wombats, The Lathums, Inhaler, Dizzee Rascal, The Reytons, among others, at Victoria Park, Warrington on 24-25 May.

And Robbie Williams is the first headliner confirmed for the inaugural edition of the North East of England’s biggest-ever music festival, Come Together (4-8 June). Williams will take centre stage at the 45,000-capacity event at Newcastle’s Town Moor on 4 June, with the supporting cast including Kaiser Chiefs, Perrie, Andrew Cushin, Lottery Winners, Nell Mescal, Guy Sebastian, Deco, Sonny Tennet, Charlie Floyd and Harriet Rose.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce Robbie Williams as our first headliner for the Come Together Festival,” adds Toby Leighton-Pope, MD of promoter TEG Europe. “Bringing such an iconic artist to Newcastle underscores our commitment to delivering a world-class festival experience that’s accessible and unforgettable.”

