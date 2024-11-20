x

news

CTS Eventim installs eBay Europe co-founder as CTO

Karel Dörner, who will also join the CTS management board, will assume responsibility for the Group’s technology-focused units

By James Hanley on 20 Nov 2024


Ticketing and live entertainment giant CTS Eventim has appointed eBay Europe co-founder Karel Dörner to its management board as chief technology officer (CTO).

Dörner, who previously led McKinsey Digital Labs in Western Europe, will take up the newly created position on 1 January. His responsibilities will include the ongoing digitalisation of the ticketing company’s business processes and the further development of its data-driven business models.

He will also oversee the technological evaluation and integration of new Group members, as well as the “extensive implementation of generative AI as a key component of the company’s future success”.

“I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Karel on behalf of the entire management board,” says CTS CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg. “I’m very much looking forward to working with him. With his proven expertise and his entrepreneurial skills, Karel is a valuable addition to our management team. He will bring fresh impetus to the company and, together with all our employees, ensure that thousands of promoters and millions of fans worldwide will be able to continue relying on our ticketing services every day.”

Dörner will assume responsibility for the Group’s technology-focused units: IT, product, and information science, with his addition to the board part of the firm’s “dynamic national and international growth trajectory”.

“CTS Eventim is a global player with big ambitions”

“I’m grateful to the supervisory board for putting their trust in me, and to Klaus for his support,” says Dörner. “I’m excited to get started in this new role. CTS Eventim is a global player with big ambitions. Together with my future team, I’ll be working to further strengthen the technological foundation for the company’s continued growth, to bring innovative ideas to market, and to make our systems more user-friendly for both our B2B customers and the fans over the long term.”

The German-headquartered company adds that with the expansion of the top management team, COO Alexander Ruoff, who is currently responsible for IT and product, will have “more time to intensify his focus on the company’s extensive international development”.

“I’m delighted that Karel is joining CTS Eventim as the new CTO,” adds supervisory board chair Dr Bernd Kundrun. “He will help strengthen our technological foundation for even more dynamic growth.

“The supervisory board thanks Alexander Ruoff for his outstanding work overseeing technology these past years. Through his leadership, the CTS Eventim system landscape has become the industry’s undisputed benchmark for performance and reliability. Now relieved of these duties, Alexander will be able to once again focus his energy fully on other crucial areas such as expanding our global activities.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

