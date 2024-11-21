Countdown to LIVE Awards 2024 as first winner named

With less than three weeks to go until the UK trade body's awards, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award has been revealed

As The LIVE Awards 2024 draws closer, the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award has been revealed.

Kanya King CBE, founder and CEO of the MOBO Group, will receive the top honour of the evening for her role in driving forward and improving the UK’s live music business.

Since 1996, the UK’s MOBO Awards has celebrated music of black origin such as Hip Hop, Grime, RnB/Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Gospel, and African music.

MOBO is said to have played an “instrumental role” in the careers of numerous UK artists such as Stormzy, Craig David, Rita Ora, Ms Dynamite, Krept and Konan, Chip and Kano.

Beyond the awards, MOBO supports undiscovered talent in music via MOBO UnSung, and across the wider creative industries via the MOBO Season and MOBOvation Talks. Meanwhile, its newly established charity, MOBO Trust, aims to support young people in the creative industries via a MOBO Fund and an all-new MOBO Academy.

“At MOBO, we’ve always believed in the transformative power of live events”

“It’s an honour to be named the 2024 recipient of the LIVEtime Achievement Award, and I am incredibly thankful to LIVE for this recognition,” says Kanya King CBE, founder & CEO of The MOBO Group.

“At MOBO, we’ve always believed in the transformative power of live events—not just as a showcase for music but as a vehicle for change. Whether it’s supporting the NHS in saving lives or using the MOBO Fringe Festival to lower school exclusion rates, we strive to ensure our events leave a lasting legacy. This award is a tribute to everyone who shares that vision, and I look forward to celebrating with the live music community on December 11th.”

Gaby Cartwright, head of partnerships at LIVE & The LIVE Awards, adds: “Kanya is a worthy recipient of our most prestigious award. She is a true trailblazer and her work promoting and staging so many music, film and entertainment events, including the groundbreaking and hugely influential MOBO Awards over almost three decades, is testament to her talent, tenacity and vision. We can’t wait to celebrate her career!”

The third annual instalment of The LIVE Awards will take place on Wednesday 11 December at Troxy in east London.

The Awards span 14 categories paying tribute to venues, promoters, agents, ticketing companies, grassroots venues, festivals, production suppliers, brand partnerships and more.

View the full list of 2024 finalists here. Tickets to the event, which is in association with Skiddle, are also on sale now on the website.

