news

Corona Capital 2024: ‘We had important lessons to learn’

Lead talent buyer Ricardo Gómez talks to IQ about the coups, records and challenges with this year's edition of Mexico's biggest festival

By Lisa Henderson on 22 Nov 2024

Ricardo Gómez, Corona Capital

Competing with last year’s record edition of Corona Capital was no small feat but lead talent buyer Ricardo Gómez says Mexico’s biggest festival is on an upward trajectory.

The 14th edition of the Ocesa-promoted festival took place last week (15–17 November) at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack in Mexico City.

The Friday drew 74,000 attendees for performances from the likes of Green Day, Toto and Zedd, while the Saturday attracted 69,000 for a lineup headlined by Shawn Mendes, Melanie Martinez and New Order.

Thanks to a headline set by Paul McCartney, the Sunday drew the largest number of attendees in the history of Corona Capital with nearly 82,000 people. It marked the ex-Beatle’s debut at a Latin American music festival and the grand finale of his tour in the region.

“Having a legend like Paul McCartney playing in the festival was nothing short of a dream come true for many of us,” Gómez told IQ.

“There is an amazing team behind Corona Capital and every year we look for opportunities to improve and ask ourselves how can we make the festival better?” he adds. “Based on the overall experience this year and the feedback we’ve received so far, it seems that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Though Corona Capital is going from strength to strength, the talent buyer is candid about the current challenges in the festival landscape.

“Although 2023 was a record year for us, we had many important lessons to learn this year, from pricing to bookings, schedules, profitability, marketing, etc,” he says.

“Nowadays, the way most artists approach festival performances from a production perspective is particularly challenging. In the past most non-headliners would feel comfortable sharing a common festival rider. Now every artist from top to bottom wants their own rider for their performance. While we understand that they want to deliver the best possible show for their fans and maximize the event’s success, finding the right balance can be difficult.”

It’s perhaps these challenges that have led to Ocesa hitting pause on sister event Corona Capital Guadalajara, as well as Tecate Coordenada – also based in Guadalajara.

As Ocesa’s head of festivals, Leizer Guss, told IQ earlier this year, the company is “reassessing” its vast stable of events.

“I think we are getting to that saturation point,” said Guss. “Is that saturation point because of festivals or because of festivals plus shows? We are figuring it out. Either way, we’ll take a step back and won’t launch any new festivals in Mexico City next year.

“We’ll also take a very close look at our existing festivals and ask ‘Is this really an annual thing or is it bi-annual or a once-off when the conditions are right’?”

The Live Nation-backed promoter organises 23 festivals across the country including ARRE, Vive Latino, Hera and Coca-Cola Flow Fest – which is taking place this weekend.

Closing the chapter on this year’s Corona Capital, Gómez says: “We’re extremely lucky to have such an amazing group of extremely hard-working people behind the festival, who are so committed and passionate about what they do. Without them Corona Capital wouldn’t be where it is today.”

 

News|05 Jul 2024

What can the live sector learn from Glastonbury life through a TikTok lens?

Will Franklin, director of music and events at round, discusses how TikTok and user-generated content can bring the true essence of events to a global audience

News|19 Jun 2024

Mexico’s Foro Sol reveals new name, reopening date

Bruno Mars will be the first act to headline the newly renovated 65,000-cap stadium in the Mexican capital this August

News|22 Aug 2024

Ocesa’s head of festivals sizes up the 2024 season

Leizer Guss reveals how Mexico's biggest promoter is dealing with ballooning artist fees, the headliner drought, and market saturation

Demi Lovato will perform at Hera HSBC
News|24 Jun 2024

OCESA launches all-female festival in Mexico

Hera HSBC festival will take place in August with performances from Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Kesha, Evanescence and more

News|13 Aug 2024

Inside the world’s first purpose-built music stadium

The newly renovated GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City opened last week with sold-out concerts from Bruno Mars

