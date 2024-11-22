Bridge Conference to unite music & tech leaders

The new European conference will explore new income streams and creating value between the music and technology sectors

As part of its forthcoming 25th anniversary celebrations, EXIT Festival has unveiled a new multidisciplinary music conference. Bridge will take place from 20-22 May in Umag, Croatia with the aim of bringing together business leaders from the music and technology sectors.

Organisers emphasise that the event will connect global promoters, artists, managers, and agents with tech leaders to explore how technologies like AI, blockchain, Web3, and VR can elevate the music industry and unlock new income streams.

“In a time of rapid change and an uncertain economic environment, staying updated with the latest industry developments is crucial for competitiveness and growth” says Jenni Cochrane, CEO of Bridge conference.

Alongside Cochrane, the Bridge board features prominent figures such as EXIT founder Dušan Kovačević and Ivan Milivojev; head of Networking Music International AB and IFF co-founder Ruud Berends; and Tixbase founder Emil R. Ljesnjanin.

“The concept behind Bridge is ‘La Dolce Vita – bridging business and pleasure’.”

The advisory board features Maria May, Head of Electronic at CAA, Steve Hogan, senior agent at WME, Julie Pilat, former Apple Music exec and President of Music at Invisible Narratives, Greg Parmley head of ILMC/IFF, Holger Jan Schmidt General Secretary of YOUROPE, and Sarah Jane Nicholson, MD of Paradise Worldwide.

The event will take place on the Adriatic coast at the 5* Kempinski Hotel in Croatia’s Istrian region. Alongside the bridging music and technology, Bridge will serve as a networking hub for music industry leaders from key regions worldwide.

“The conference promises not just business insights on the future of the music industry, but also a taste of the region’s famed gastronomy,” says Cochrane. “The concept behind Bridge is ‘La Dolce Vita – bridging business and pleasure’. Bridge will foster key relationships and conversations and set to a unique culinary and cultural backdrop.”

The conference will directly precede the seventh edition of the EXIT-backed Sea Star Festival, set for 22-25 May in Umag. Previous editions of Sea Star has featured artists including Prodigy, Wu-Tang-Clan, Paul Kalkbrenner, Amelie Lens and Fatboy Slim.

EXIT has twice been the recipient of the best major festival gong at the European Festival Awards. “We’re planning a quantum leap for EXIT with numerous new features and projects for the 25th anniversary,” Kovačević told IQ following this year’s edition. “We’re gearing up for the strongest and most exciting year yet.”

The programme for Bridge Conference will be released early in 2025, and invites are being sent to selected individuals. Attendance is limited to just 200 participants and interested parties are encouraged to pre-register.

