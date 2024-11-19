Young Thug sued by AEG over $16m catalogue sale

The promoter alleges the US rapper sold off catalogues that were intended to serve as collateral for a loan

AEG is reportedly suing Young Thug over the $16 million sale of his catalogue in the latest chapter of their long-running legal dispute.

As per AllHipHop, the promoter alleges the Grammy Award-winning rapper – real name Jeffrey Williams – violated their deal by selling hundreds of copyrights it says were meant to serve as collateral for an unpaid loan.

AEG is said to have loaned Williams’ record label Young Stoner Life (YSL) $5.25m in 2017, giving the company exclusive rights to his concerts.

However, it alleges that Williams and YSL defaulted on the loan, as well as misrepresenting their ability to fulfil the repayment.

AEG originally launched legal action against Young Thug in 2021

According to legal documents, AEG is seeking the return of the $5.25 million loan, with interest, plus the proceeds the artist received from the 2021 sale of his publishing.

AEG has been approached for comment.

The firm originally launched legal action against Williams in 2021, accusing the rapper of breach of contract. The dispute was set for trial in October 2022, only for it to be delayed after Williams was charged in a separate case.

The 33-year-old agreed a plea deal last month, meaning the matter should now be able to proceed.

