2025 tours update: Sam Fender, Oasis, Charli XCX

Newcastle-born singer-songwriter Sam Fender has announced three stadium headline shows for next summer in support of his forthcoming album, People Watching.

The CAA-repped act will perform at the 75,000-capacity London Stadium on Friday 6 June, marking his first stadium show outside Newcastle and his biggest-ever headline show.

He’ll then return to the north for two hometown shows at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park on Thursday 12 and Saturday 14 June.

It’ll be the third and fourth time the North Shields-hailing musician has performed in his home city stadium, having sold out two nights back in 2023. He will overtake The Rolling Stones who have performed at St James’ Park on three previous occasions.

CMAT will support Fender at all three shows, and The War on Drugs will play on 6 and 14 June.

Next month, the 30-year-old will embark on his first UK tour since spring 2022, along with a slate of arena dates across Europe.

Oasis have announced South Korea and Japan dates for their eagerly anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea on 21 October, as well as two shows in Japan at the Tokyo Dome on 25 and 26 October.

Since confirming their return to the stage earlier this year, the brothers have announced stadium gigs in the UK and Ireland, followed by a string of dates in North America.

They’ll then return for two extra dates at London’s Wembley Stadium in late September, before heading to Australia for shows in Melbourne and Sydney and then playing further dates in South America.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX today announced a run of US arena dates for next April and May, following her joint headline run with Troye Sivan on the 2024 SWEAT Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the BRAT 2025 arena tour will stop at Moody Center (Austin, TX), Target Center (Minneapolis, MN), Allstate Arena (Rosemont, IL) and Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) for two dates. Her UK arena tour is due to kick off next week.

Shakira has announced a seventh and final date at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City as part of her historic Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

With this announcement, she becomes the first artist in Mexico’s history to sell out seven consecutive shows at the 65,000-capacity venue. The Colombian star has already sold over 1 million tickets in Latin America alone.

Last month, the 47-year-old upgraded from arenas to stadiums in several markets in response to “incredible fan demand and production changes”.

Rod Stewart has announced that he is done with “large-scale world tours” when his current run of dates is complete.

The music legend has a number of shows locked in for 2025, including North American tours in February/March, Las Vegas residencies in March and May/June, a European tour in April/May and another North American tour in July/August.

Now, he has confirmed that these shows will be the final major arena shows of his career in a post on social media.

“This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire,” he said.

“I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…”

And finally, Childish Gambino has announced the cancellation of his Australian and New Zealand tour dates next year.

Gambino – aka Donald Glover – was due to perform in New Zealand in late January 2024 and Australia in February.

“Unfortunately, my path to recovery is taking longer than expected,” he explained in a statement. “Know that I will do what I can to give you an exceptional experience when the time is right.”

The cancellation comes after Gambino in October similarly cancelled his North American, UK and European tour dates to undergo surgery for an undisclosed issue.

The tour and it’s subsequent cancellation followed the release of his new album Bando Stone and The New World, which was released earlier this year and marked the final album under his Childish Gambino moniker.

