x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

2025 tours update: Post Malone set for Coachella?

The US star heads a wave of new tour announcements alongside the likes of Katy Perry, Jamiroquai, Stray Kids and Kehlani

By James Hanley on 20 Nov 2024

Post Malone


image © Adam DeGross

Post Malone has set tongues wagging by appearing to tease a Coachella headline appearance when unveiling his biggest tour yet.

Produced by Live Nation, Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour will kick off in Utah next April, with dates confirmed at 25 stadiums across North America. Special guests include Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell.

The tour poster also mentions two dates at an unspecified venue in Indio, California on 13 & 20 April – the two Sundays of Coachella 2025 at the city’s Empire Polo Club. The Coachella lineup is traditionally announced in January.

Katy Perry announced this week that £1 from every ticket sold on the AEG-promoted UK leg of The Lifetimes Tour, comprising OVO Hydro, Glasgow (7 October), Manchester AO Arena (8 October), Utilita Arena, Sheffield (10 October), Utilita Arena, Birmingham (11 October) and The O2 in London (13 October), will be donated to the Music Venue Trust.

The global outing will commence in Mexico on 23 April, switching to Australia in June and South America in September, before heading to the UK.

Elsewhere, Jamiroquai have revealed a 14-date European arena tour for late 2025, visiting Spain, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Germany the Netherlands, France, Belgium and their native UK.

After six years away from touring, the Jay Kay-fronted jazz-funk band will play Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi (6 November), Lyon LDLC Arena (8 November), Zurich Hallenstadion (11 November), Milan Unipol Forum (13 November), Vienna Wiener Stadthalle (15 November), Berlin Uber Arena (19 November), Cologne Lanxess Arena (22 November), Amsterdam Ziggo Dome (25 November), Paris Accor Arena (27 November) and Brussels ING Arena (29 November).

They will then head to the UK, stopping at Glasgow OVO Hydro (3 December), Manchester Co-op Live (6 December), London The O2 (9 December) and Birmingham Utilita Arena (12 December).

Stray Kids will follow their 2024/25 shows in Asia and Australia with 20 new performances

K-pop phenomenons Stray Kids will follow their 2024/25 shows in Asia and Australia with 20 new performances across Latin America, North America and Europe, marking their first full run of stadium dates.

Produced by JYP Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the Asia leg will wrap up with two nights at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Arena on 18-19 January.

The tour will then head to the Americas, starting at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Chile on 18 March and making stops in Brazil, Peru, Mexico, the US and Canada. The concluding European run will take in Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands (11 July), Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany (15 July), London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the UK (18 July), Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain (22 July) and Paris’ Stade de France (26 July).

Meanwhile, Kehlani has announced the Crash World Tour featuring special guests KWN and Keyrah. The seven-city tour kicks off on 21 January at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands making stops in Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique (22 January), Vienna, Austria at Gasometer (24 January), Berlin, Germany at Astra Kulturhaus (25 Janaury), Zenith in Paris, France (27 January) and The O2 in London (29 January), finishing up at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, UK (31 January),

In addition, The Pogues have confirmed their first tour since the death of frontman Shane MacGowan in 2023. The group’s first UK headline tour in 13 years, it will celebrate 40 years of their Rum Sodomy & the Lash album, with shows at Leeds O2 Academy (1 May), Birmingham O2 Academy (2 May), London O2 Academy Brixton (3 May), Glasgow Barrowland (6 May), Manchester O2 Apollo (7 May) and Newcastle O2 City Hall (8 May).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|16 Sep 2024

Ticketmaster taps Post Malone for Apple integration

Fans can now discover Ticketmaster tickets through Shazam and additional touchpoints across Apple Music, Apple Maps, and iOS Spotlight Search

News|18 Nov 2024

LIVE Trust update as Katy Perry makes MVT donation

The MVT, FAC and LIVE speak to IQ as the American pop star becomes the latest big name artist to support the organisation

Coldplay are due to play a rescheduled run in Brazil next year
News|08 Oct 2024

2025 tours stack up: Coldplay, Kylie Minogue, Oasis

Plus, new announcements from Stereophonics, Tinashe, and Mötley Crüe for tours and performances next year

Chris Martin, Coldplay, National Stadium (Estadio Nacional), Santiago, Chile, 3 April 2016, A Head Full of Dreams world tour, Claudio Poblete
News|13 Nov 2024

2025 stadium tours mount: Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, MCR

A new raft of stadium tours and shows have been announced for what's shaping up to be the industry's biggest year yet

News|07 Jun 2024

Festivals update: Rock en Seine, Roskilde, Open’er

As the 2024 European season gets underway, the likes of Glastonbury, InMusic and Montreux Jazz have also announced their full lineups

Most Viewed Stories

news|18 Nov 2024

Ticket ballots: The way forward for major events?

news|18 Nov 2024

Saudi Arabia cashes out on Live Nation stake

news|18 Nov 2024

LIVE Trust update as Katy Perry makes MVT donation

news|19 Nov 2024

German live industry swells by 20% to hit €5.6bn

news|19 Nov 2024

Young Thug sued by AEG over $16m catalogue sale

news|19 Nov 2024

Justin Timberlake to headline new UK festival

news|15 Nov 2024

The Earth Agency ethos: ‘We respect the ecosystem’

news|18 Nov 2024

Festivals ’25: Linkin Park, Basement Jaxx return

news|19 Nov 2024

PRS for Music sues Live Nation in UK High Court

news|19 Nov 2024

You & Me Festival cancels before launch

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|16 Sep 2024

Ticketmaster taps Post Malone for Apple integration

Fans can now discover Ticketmaster tickets through Shazam and additional touchpoints across Apple Music, Apple Maps, and iOS Spotlight Search

News|18 Nov 2024

LIVE Trust update as Katy Perry makes MVT donation

The MVT, FAC and LIVE speak to IQ as the American pop star becomes the latest big name artist to support the organisation

Coldplay are due to play a rescheduled run in Brazil next year
News|08 Oct 2024

2025 tours stack up: Coldplay, Kylie Minogue, Oasis

Plus, new announcements from Stereophonics, Tinashe, and Mötley Crüe for tours and performances next year

Chris Martin, Coldplay, National Stadium (Estadio Nacional), Santiago, Chile, 3 April 2016, A Head Full of Dreams world tour, Claudio Poblete
News|13 Nov 2024

2025 stadium tours mount: Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, MCR

A new raft of stadium tours and shows have been announced for what's shaping up to be the industry's biggest year yet

News|07 Jun 2024

Festivals update: Rock en Seine, Roskilde, Open’er

As the 2024 European season gets underway, the likes of Glastonbury, InMusic and Montreux Jazz have also announced their full lineups

IQ Jobs Board

Programming BookerFORM

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Head of Legal ServicesIndependent Society of Musicians

London, UKPart Time£50K - £60K DOE

Head of Commercial (UK)Tixel

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Programming ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£38K - £40K + Bonus