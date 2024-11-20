2025 tours update: Post Malone set for Coachella?

The US star heads a wave of new tour announcements alongside the likes of Katy Perry, Jamiroquai, Stray Kids and Kehlani

Post Malone has set tongues wagging by appearing to tease a Coachella headline appearance when unveiling his biggest tour yet.

Produced by Live Nation, Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour will kick off in Utah next April, with dates confirmed at 25 stadiums across North America. Special guests include Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell.

The tour poster also mentions two dates at an unspecified venue in Indio, California on 13 & 20 April – the two Sundays of Coachella 2025 at the city’s Empire Polo Club. The Coachella lineup is traditionally announced in January.

Katy Perry announced this week that £1 from every ticket sold on the AEG-promoted UK leg of The Lifetimes Tour, comprising OVO Hydro, Glasgow (7 October), Manchester AO Arena (8 October), Utilita Arena, Sheffield (10 October), Utilita Arena, Birmingham (11 October) and The O2 in London (13 October), will be donated to the Music Venue Trust.

The global outing will commence in Mexico on 23 April, switching to Australia in June and South America in September, before heading to the UK.

Elsewhere, Jamiroquai have revealed a 14-date European arena tour for late 2025, visiting Spain, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Germany the Netherlands, France, Belgium and their native UK.

After six years away from touring, the Jay Kay-fronted jazz-funk band will play Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi (6 November), Lyon LDLC Arena (8 November), Zurich Hallenstadion (11 November), Milan Unipol Forum (13 November), Vienna Wiener Stadthalle (15 November), Berlin Uber Arena (19 November), Cologne Lanxess Arena (22 November), Amsterdam Ziggo Dome (25 November), Paris Accor Arena (27 November) and Brussels ING Arena (29 November).

They will then head to the UK, stopping at Glasgow OVO Hydro (3 December), Manchester Co-op Live (6 December), London The O2 (9 December) and Birmingham Utilita Arena (12 December).

Stray Kids will follow their 2024/25 shows in Asia and Australia with 20 new performances

K-pop phenomenons Stray Kids will follow their 2024/25 shows in Asia and Australia with 20 new performances across Latin America, North America and Europe, marking their first full run of stadium dates.

Produced by JYP Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the Asia leg will wrap up with two nights at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Arena on 18-19 January.

The tour will then head to the Americas, starting at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Chile on 18 March and making stops in Brazil, Peru, Mexico, the US and Canada. The concluding European run will take in Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands (11 July), Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany (15 July), London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the UK (18 July), Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain (22 July) and Paris’ Stade de France (26 July).

Meanwhile, Kehlani has announced the Crash World Tour featuring special guests KWN and Keyrah. The seven-city tour kicks off on 21 January at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands making stops in Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique (22 January), Vienna, Austria at Gasometer (24 January), Berlin, Germany at Astra Kulturhaus (25 Janaury), Zenith in Paris, France (27 January) and The O2 in London (29 January), finishing up at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, UK (31 January),

In addition, The Pogues have confirmed their first tour since the death of frontman Shane MacGowan in 2023. The group’s first UK headline tour in 13 years, it will celebrate 40 years of their Rum Sodomy & the Lash album, with shows at Leeds O2 Academy (1 May), Birmingham O2 Academy (2 May), London O2 Academy Brixton (3 May), Glasgow Barrowland (6 May), Manchester O2 Apollo (7 May) and Newcastle O2 City Hall (8 May).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.