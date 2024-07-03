Primavera Sound team set for IFF 2024 Keynote

Alfonso Lanza, Marta Pallarès and Fra Soler will discuss the history, identity and development of the iconic festival

The team behind Primavera Sound will star in the keynote interview at the 2024 International Festival Forum (IFF) in London.

The Barcelona-hailing festival’s co-director Alfonso Lanza, head of press and institutional relations Marta Pallarès and head of booking Fra Soler will sit down to discuss the history, identity and development of one of the leading lights of the European scene at the 10th edition of the leading annual gathering for festivals and booking agents.

The IFF Keynote takes place on Thursday 26 September from 11.30am to 12:30pm. Full details are here.

“We’ve previously welcomed some incredibly well respected guests for IFF’s annual keynote including Melvin Benn, Emma Banks and Mike Greek, Michael Eavis, Folkert Koopmans and Herman Scheuremans,” says IFF co-founder Ruud Berends. “Hosting the Primavera team this year continues that tradition, and promises to be an inspiring hour spent with one of the European industry’s biggest festival brands.”

in an IFF first, a quartet of European metal agencies are uniting to present the Rising Metal Talent showcase

An invitation-only event organised by the International Live Music Conference (ILMC), IFF will return from 24-26 September. Since launching in 2015, it has brought the industry’s principal buyers and sellers together each autumn, when conversations about the following year’s festival line-ups are well underway.

Meanwhile, in an IFF first, a quartet of European metal agencies are uniting to present the Rising Metal Talent showcase at 8pm on Thursday 26 September, which will see one emerging artist from each of the rosters of Doomstar Bookings, Catch 22, Napalm Events and The Link Productions. Immediately before the showcase, the first (official) Metal Mixer will take place.

Booking agency partners on this year’s IFF include CAA, WME, Primary Talent, ATC Live, Wasserman Music and many more. Previous editions of IFF have included early performances from Lewis Capaldi, Tom Grennan, Yonaka, Bob Vylan, Sam Ryder, Slaves, Raye, Black Midi, Loyle Carner, Dermott Kennedy, Shame and others.

This year’s edition is expected to sell out with more than 1,000 delegates.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.