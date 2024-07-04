Pete Tong to become first DJ to play F1 grid

The 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone will also feature performances from Kings Of Leon, Stormzy, Rudimental, Self Esteem and more

Pete Tong MBE will become the first DJ to play on the grid at Silverstone when he performs at this weekend’s 2024 British Grand Prix.

The historic set will take place on Sunday 7 July ahead of the Formula 1 race – and a day after the legendary British DJ performs on the mainstage for Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Tong’s Saturday set is part of a four-day live music offering also headlined by Kings Of Leon (Thursday 4 July), Stormzy (Friday 5) and Rudimental (Sunday 7).

Additional acts include The Snuts (Thursday), Self Esteem (Thursday), Jordss (Friday), Ghetts (Friday), Arielle Free (Saturday) and Anna De Ferran (Sunday).

The famous motor racing circuit this year has reconfigured its music arena for an increased capacity of 60,000, plus enhanced viewing and a bigger stage.

“It’s fair to say the 2024 British Grand Prix is going to be bigger and better than ever before”

Last year’s British Grand Prix attracted record crowds of 480,000 people and featured performances from Calvin Harris, Tom Grennan, Cat Burns, Jess Glynne, Black Eyed Peas and Jax Jones.

The live music offering is provided at no extra cost to British GP ticket holders.

“Our long-term ambition has always been to attract the biggest and best artists in the world to Silverstone to put on a spectacular show for the British fans,” says Silverstone’s commercial director Nick Read.

“With Kings of Leon, Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental on this year’s line-up, it’s fair to say the 2024 British Grand Prix is going to be bigger and better than ever before! We knew we had a massive job on our hands following the great success of last year’s music offering, so we are thrilled to be able to take things up another notch.”

The 2024 British Grand Prix’s entertainment offering also includes a comedy stage on Friday and Saturday night, with Russell Kane, Troy Hawke, and Al Murray confirmed to perform.

A 10,000-capacity Big Top stage will feature immersive family entertainment, while a new 2,000-capacity fan zone will broadcast England and selective Euros matches.

Formula 1, which was acquired by Live Nation shareholder Liberty Media in 2017, has increasingly utilised live music as part of its Grand Prix weekend festivities.

