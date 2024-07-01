x

Pearl Jam cancel tour dates due to illness

Neil Young & Crazy Horse have also cancelled upcoming tour dates due to “a couple of us” suffering from a lingering illness

By Lisa Henderson on 01 Jul 2024

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam has cancelled more European tour dates due to continuing illness within the band.

The American rock band had already cancelled last weekend’s show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the day before it was due to take place.

They have now also cancelled two dates at Waldbühne (cap. 22,290) in Berlin on 2 and 3 July.

“Despite everyone’s best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery,” the band said in a statement shared on social media.

“The impacts of this decision are not lost on us,” they said. “We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band, and it is heart-wrenching to have to disappoint you.

“We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen. Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all.

“The impacts of this decision are not lost on us”

“We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back soon. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Thank you for your continued understanding and support. It means the world.”

Their next live show is currently scheduled for 6 July in Barcelona. After their remaining dates in Germany and Spain, the band is scheduled to take a short break from playing live before launching the US leg of their tour on 26 August.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse have also cancelled upcoming tour dates due to “a couple of us” suffering from a lingering illness, the same one that caused the band to cancel their shows in Chicago, Austin, and Dallas in May.

The affected tour dates include seven Canadian shows and eight US dates, including Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s set at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest.

“The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!” reads a new band statement on Young’s website. “When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for us.”

 

IQ Mag Logo

