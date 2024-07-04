x

news

London Grammar announce biggest headline tour yet

The trio, who topped the bill on the Park Stage at Glastonbury 2024, will play a slate of European arena dates this autumn

By James Hanley on 04 Jul 2024

London Grammar


image © Harriet Bols

Days after closing the Park Stage at Glastonbury, London Grammar have unveiled their biggest tour to date.

The British trio will headline UK arenas for this first time this autumn, visiting the OVO Hydro in Glasgow (11 November), AO Arena in Manchester (12 November) and concluding at The O2 in London on 14 November.

The concerts will immediately follow a run of recently announced EU shows, featuring stops at venues in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. The band are also set to headline Latitude Festival on 27 July.

London Grammar recently performed their first live show back as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend. The latest announcement comes on the heels of the group topping the bill on Glastonbury’s Park Stage on Sunday (30 June), where they reportedly attracted one of the biggest crowds the stage has ever seen.

The group, who release their fourth studio album The Greatest Love in September, are represented by Wasserman Music’s Marty Diamond, Ash Mowry, Alex Hardee and Michael Harvey-Bray.

Their full list of tour dates is as follows:

31 October: Zenith Paris, France
1 November: Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
3 November: Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 November: Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany
7 November: UFO Velodrome, Berlin, Germany
11 November: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
12 November: AO Arena, Manchester, UK
14 November: The O2, London, UK

 

Michael Christidis, Untitled Group
News|25 Jan 2024

Untitled Group reflects on its ‘biggest year yet’

Highlights for the Australian promoter included shows by Christina Aguilera and Zach Bryan, as well as its New Year festival run

News|15 Apr 2024

Romania’s Electric Castle set for biggest year yet

The festival will mark its 10th edition from 17-21 July with acts such as Massive Attack, Queens of the Stone Age and Bring Me the Horizon

News|28 Mar 2024

Twenty One Pilots announce global headline outing

The Grammy Award-winning duo are due to play 60 arena dates across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand

The Weeknd, Wireless 2017, Finsbury Park, Festival Republic, James Bridle
News|18 Jan 2024

London’s ‘biggest electronic show ever’ announced

International DJ Michael Bibi will headline One Life at Finsbury Park on 6 July, presented by Festival Republic and Cream

News|12 Feb 2024

AC/DC announce first tour in eight years

The Power Up Tour will see the legendary rock band play 21 dates at stadiums across Europe this summer

