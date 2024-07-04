London Grammar announce biggest headline tour yet

The trio, who topped the bill on the Park Stage at Glastonbury 2024, will play a slate of European arena dates this autumn

Days after closing the Park Stage at Glastonbury, London Grammar have unveiled their biggest tour to date.

The British trio will headline UK arenas for this first time this autumn, visiting the OVO Hydro in Glasgow (11 November), AO Arena in Manchester (12 November) and concluding at The O2 in London on 14 November.

The concerts will immediately follow a run of recently announced EU shows, featuring stops at venues in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. The band are also set to headline Latitude Festival on 27 July.

London Grammar recently performed their first live show back as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend. The latest announcement comes on the heels of the group topping the bill on Glastonbury’s Park Stage on Sunday (30 June), where they reportedly attracted one of the biggest crowds the stage has ever seen.

The group, who release their fourth studio album The Greatest Love in September, are represented by Wasserman Music’s Marty Diamond, Ash Mowry, Alex Hardee and Michael Harvey-Bray.

Their full list of tour dates is as follows:

31 October: Zenith Paris, France

1 November: Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 November: Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 November: Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

7 November: UFO Velodrome, Berlin, Germany

11 November: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

12 November: AO Arena, Manchester, UK

14 November: The O2, London, UK

