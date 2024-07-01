Global Arena Guide 2024 out now

The third edition of the Guide features in-depth profiles of 69 markets, a directory containing 590+ arenas and an overview of new builds

The 2024 edition of the Global Arena Guide, the definitive guide to arenas hosting live music and entertainment internationally, is out now.

The third edition of the Guide features in-depth profiles of 69 touring markets, a directory containing key contact information for nearly 600 arenas, information on key new builds and insight into cutting-edge sustainability initiatives.

The must-have tool for promoters, booking agents and artist is published in print, digitally, and will also be available via a dedicated year-round mini-site.

“There are more arena openings than ever this year, with exciting state-of-the-art buildings coming on stream the world over”

“It feels like there are more arena openings than ever this year, with exciting state-of-the-art buildings coming on stream the world over,” says the Guide’s editor James Drury. “And as we discover in our 69 in-depth market reports – covering every continent except Antarctica – the breadth of content filling the stages is growing, too. And there are many more venues in the pipeline, as we explore in our special feature looking at forthcoming arenas around the globe.

“Plus, we look at the latest innovations making the industry more sustainable, including a deep-dive behind the scenes at the world’s first carbon-removed concerts. And as well as deep and insightful explorations of the industry, the directory includes details of almost 600 arenas – vital information when planning tours.”

