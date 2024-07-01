x

news

Global Arena Guide 2024 out now

The third edition of the Guide features in-depth profiles of 69 markets, a directory containing 590+ arenas and an overview of new builds

By Lisa Henderson on 01 Jul 2024


The 2024 edition of the Global Arena Guide, the definitive guide to arenas hosting live music and entertainment internationally, is out now.

The third edition of the Guide features in-depth profiles of 69 touring markets, a directory containing key contact information for nearly 600 arenas, information on key new builds and insight into cutting-edge sustainability initiatives.

The must-have tool for promoters, booking agents and artist is published in print, digitally, and will also be available via a dedicated year-round mini-site.

“There are more arena openings than ever this year, with exciting state-of-the-art buildings coming on stream the world over”

“It feels like there are more arena openings than ever this year, with exciting state-of-the-art buildings coming on stream the world over,” says the Guide’s editor James Drury. “And as we discover in our 69 in-depth market reports – covering every continent except Antarctica – the breadth of content filling the stages is growing, too. And there are many more venues in the pipeline, as we explore in our special feature looking at forthcoming arenas around the globe.

“Plus, we look at the latest innovations making the industry more sustainable, including a deep-dive behind the scenes at the world’s first carbon-removed concerts. And as well as deep and insightful explorations of the industry, the directory includes details of almost 600 arenas – vital information when planning tours.”

View a preview of the Global Arena Guide 2024 below. Subscribe now to read the full publication.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Strawberry Arena, Sweden
News|15 Jan 2024

ASM Global’s Friends Arena in Stockholm renamed

Sweden's largest stadium (cap. 60,000), which is home to the national football team, will go under a new name from mid-July

Utilita Arena Sheffield
News|27 Feb 2024

ASM Global to manage Sheffield’s Utilita Arena

The 12,700-capacity venue first opened in 1991 and is the first UK arena to come to market for tender in some time

News|19 Jun 2024

Global Citizen Festival 2024 headliners announced

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro will top the bill in New York's Central Park on 28 September

News|31 Jan 2024

Name change for Lisbon’s Altice Arena

The 21,000-cap venue, which is the largest indoor arena in Portugal, is once again set to be called the Meo Arena

An artist's impression of the Co-op Live arena
News|22 Feb 2024

Rival Manchester arena operators in licensing row

Oak View Group alleges that AO Arena operator ASM Global's objections to its application for Co-op Live are "competition based"

