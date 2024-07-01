x

news

Finland’s Provinssi hails ‘best-ever’ edition

The Fullsteam Agency-owned festival has recorded the largest attendance in its 45-year history

By Lisa Henderson on 01 Jul 2024


image © Valtteri Käyhkö

Finland’s Provinssi festival has set an all-time attendance record with its 2024 edition.

Over three days, the festival recorded its largest-ever attendance of 85,000, beating the previous record of 81,000 in 2011.

Måneskin, Turnstile, Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud were among the international acts that performed at the 27–29 June event, in Seinäjoki, western Finland.

Local talent, meanwhile, included PMMP, Jenni Vartiainen and KUUMAA.

“A stunningly great weekend is behind us!” says festival director Ville Koivisto, who was appointed last year. “With the all-time attendance record, the smoothness of the entire event and the great gigs, this has been the best Provinssi ever!”

“This has been the best Provinssi ever”

Provinssi (Province) is one of the oldest festivals in Finland and one of the largest in Northern Europe. The event has been held on the island of Törnävänsaari in Seinäjoki every June since 1979.

Its previous headliners include Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rammstein, System Of A Down, Rage Against The Machine, Linkin Park, David Bowie, Muse, The Killers, Ellie Goulding, The Ramones, Blur Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Patti Smith, Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Massive Attack, The Cure and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Provinssi is organised and promoted by Seinäjoki Festivals Oy, which is owned by Selmu ry and Fullsteam Agency Oy (part of FKP Scorpio group).

Fullsteam Agency recently announced that one of its other Finnish festivals, Sideways, will not take place in its current form after 2024.

In a statement, organisers said that “making a festival that is ambitious in terms of content and service offering and larger in size is rewarding but challenging”.

 

