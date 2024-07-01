x

news

Ed Sheeran delivers historic concert in Malta

"It is a great triumph for us because we have proven that the Maltese market can sustain an A-level artist such as Ed Sheeran"

By Lisa Henderson on 01 Jul 2024

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour

Ed Sheeran has set a new record in Malta for the largest-ever paid-for concert, with 35,000 fans flocking to Ta’ Qali National Park in Attard.

The 26 June gig, part of the European leg of the + – = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour, marked the British star’s first-ever performance in the island country.

According to NNG Promotions, who promoted the concert alongside AEG Presents and Greatt, the Malta date also broke several other records.

“The number of tickets in an hour, total number of ticket sales in one day, as well as total gross amount of ticket sales in an hour and in a day,” Nigel Camilleri, NNG Promotions, told IQ last year.

“The adrenaline rush when the ticket sales opened was indescribable,” he continued. “It’s not often, at least in Malta, that one gets to promote a concert of an artist who appeals to such a wide-ranging audience.”

“As a company, it is a major feather in our cap and hopefully, this will open more doors which were previously closed or only ajar”

Camilleri said hosting a star of Sheeran’s size will help to put Malta – which is isolated from mainland Europe – on the map for other blockbuster tours.

“It is a great triumph for us because we have proven that the Maltese market can sustain an A-level artist such as Ed Sheeran,” he added. “We have been working towards and building up to this moment for many years and admittedly there was an element of luck with the stars aligning for it to happen.

“As a company, it is a major feather in our cap and hopefully, this will open more doors which were previously closed or only ajar.”

Local, independent promoters in Bulgaria and Latvia also spoke to IQ about how Sheeran’s 2024 European tour is breaking ground in their markets.

The outing, which kicked off on 8 June 2024, comprises 20 stops at a mix of stadiums and festivals across the continent.

The next stop on the jaunt is Norway’s Stavernfestivalen, which Sheeran will headline on 4 July.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

