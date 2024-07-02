x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Dua Lipa to headline Wembley Stadium in 2025

In the wake of headlining Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage, the singer has announced her biggest standalone concert to date

By James Hanley on 02 Jul 2024

Dua Lipa


image © Tyrone Lebon

On the heels of topping the bill at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, Dua Lipa has announced her first UK stadium headline show.

The 28-year-old English-Albanian singer will bring her Radical Optimism Tour the 90,000-cap Wembley Stadium in London on 20 June next year. Promoted by Live Nation, the concert is her first confirmed tour date for 2025.

“There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all,” says Lipa. “I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

An O2 presale is set for 10 July, 48 hours ahead of the general sale. To mark the occasion, O2 has brought back its ‘Walk Ad’ back for the first time in six years. Lipa will star in the 60-second film, which debuts on 1 July at 9:15pm on ITV 2 during Love Island. The likes of Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Foo Fighters and the Gorillaz who have all previously released their own campaigns following the introduction of O2’s ‘Walk Ad’ series in 2009.

O2’s exclusive Priority presale follows a record year for Priority Tickets, which saw 1.4 million tickets sold throughout 2023 – a 15% rise on 2022.

Lipa topped the bill on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage this past weekend, closing the Friday night of the festival

“This collaboration between Dua Lipa and O2 perfectly captures the essence of Priority and is great news for her fans and our customers who want to get their hands on Wembley tickets 48 hours before general release,” says Gareth Griffiths, director, partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2.

Lipa topped the bill on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage this past weekend, closing the Friday night of the festival with a well received 19-song set, which included a guest appearance from Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

The WME-represented hitmaker also has upcoming festival dates at Poland’s Open’er Festival (4 July), Belgium’s Rock Werchter (6 July), Mad Cool Festival in Spain (10 July) and Nos Alive Festival in Portugal (12 July).

She will then play a sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 17 October, prior to heading to Asia, where she will visit Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea.

The Radical Optimism Tour is Lipa’s first outing since 2022’s 71-date Future Nostalgia run, which generated $89,302,575 at the box office.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Glastonbury
News|14 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA to headline Glastonbury

The likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy and Shania Twain have also been confirmed for the 26-30 June festival

News|19 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa announces European amphitheatre dates

The singer will play a short run of tour dates in Germany, Croatia and France ahead of her slate of festival headline appearances

News|29 May 2024

Dua Lipa unveils Asia leg of Radical Optimism tour

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea

News|13 Jun 2024

Wembley Stadium prepped for historic summer season

Programming manager Matt Owen previews the London venue's 2024 live music calendar, which includes a record eight dates with Taylor Swift

News|08 Feb 2024

Standon Calling postponed to 2025

"Ploughing on in this very challenging climate could risk the future of the festival," says director Alex Trenchard

Most Viewed Stories

news|01 Jul 2024

Pearl Jam cancel tour dates due to illness

news|01 Jul 2024

Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival cancelled

news|01 Jul 2024

Ed Sheeran delivers historic concert in Malta

news|28 Jun 2024

Mad Cool counts down to July festival

news|02 Jul 2024

AEG’s Jim King on ‘most diverse’ BST Hyde Park

news|01 Jul 2024

Global Arena Guide 2024 out now

news|02 Jul 2024

Peer Osmundsvaag exits All Things Live to go solo

news|28 Jun 2024

AEG Europe reveals BST Hyde Park sustainability plan

news|01 Jul 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: Zoe Maras, 97 Joyride Agency

news|01 Jul 2024

Finland’s Provinssi hails ‘best-ever’ edition

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Glastonbury
News|14 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA to headline Glastonbury

The likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy and Shania Twain have also been confirmed for the 26-30 June festival

News|19 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa announces European amphitheatre dates

The singer will play a short run of tour dates in Germany, Croatia and France ahead of her slate of festival headline appearances

News|29 May 2024

Dua Lipa unveils Asia leg of Radical Optimism tour

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea

News|13 Jun 2024

Wembley Stadium prepped for historic summer season

Programming manager Matt Owen previews the London venue's 2024 live music calendar, which includes a record eight dates with Taylor Swift

News|08 Feb 2024

Standon Calling postponed to 2025

"Ploughing on in this very challenging climate could risk the future of the festival," says director Alex Trenchard

IQ Jobs Board

PromoterTEG Europe

UKFull TimeCompetitive

Director of Product ManagementAXS Europe

London, UKFull Time£100K - 120K + Bonus & Benefits

Partnerships Manager CZ SKTicketSwap

Amsterdam, NL / RemoteFull TimeCompetitive

Programming & Booking ManagerNight and Day Cafe Ltd

Manchester, UKFull Time£28K - £35K DOE