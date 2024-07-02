Dua Lipa to headline Wembley Stadium in 2025

In the wake of headlining Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage, the singer has announced her biggest standalone concert to date

On the heels of topping the bill at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, Dua Lipa has announced her first UK stadium headline show.

The 28-year-old English-Albanian singer will bring her Radical Optimism Tour the 90,000-cap Wembley Stadium in London on 20 June next year. Promoted by Live Nation, the concert is her first confirmed tour date for 2025.

“There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all,” says Lipa. “I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

An O2 presale is set for 10 July, 48 hours ahead of the general sale. To mark the occasion, O2 has brought back its ‘Walk Ad’ back for the first time in six years. Lipa will star in the 60-second film, which debuts on 1 July at 9:15pm on ITV 2 during Love Island. The likes of Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Foo Fighters and the Gorillaz who have all previously released their own campaigns following the introduction of O2’s ‘Walk Ad’ series in 2009.

O2’s exclusive Priority presale follows a record year for Priority Tickets, which saw 1.4 million tickets sold throughout 2023 – a 15% rise on 2022.

“This collaboration between Dua Lipa and O2 perfectly captures the essence of Priority and is great news for her fans and our customers who want to get their hands on Wembley tickets 48 hours before general release,” says Gareth Griffiths, director, partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2.

Lipa topped the bill on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage this past weekend, closing the Friday night of the festival with a well received 19-song set, which included a guest appearance from Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

The WME-represented hitmaker also has upcoming festival dates at Poland’s Open’er Festival (4 July), Belgium’s Rock Werchter (6 July), Mad Cool Festival in Spain (10 July) and Nos Alive Festival in Portugal (12 July).

She will then play a sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 17 October, prior to heading to Asia, where she will visit Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea.

The Radical Optimism Tour is Lipa’s first outing since 2022’s 71-date Future Nostalgia run, which generated $89,302,575 at the box office.

