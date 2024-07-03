x

news

Bulgaria’s first trap music festival announced

Menace to Society Festival will debut at Sofia Arena in October, headlined by US rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine and NLE Choppa

By James Hanley on 03 Jul 2024

NLE Choppa


Bulgaria is set to host its first trap music festival this autumn, it has been announced.

Menace to Society Festival will launch at the 18,000-cap Sofia Arena in the Bulgarian capital on 16 October, topped by American rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine and NLE Choppa.

The event is a collaboration between booking and event companies J-Noah and Whoop Events, who have previously worked on with acts such as Tyga, Gucci Mane, Offset, Quavo, DaBaby and Sean Paul, in partnership with promoter Sofia Music Enterprises (SME).

“After trap became one of the most popular and most listened to styles all over the world, it was only a matter of time when such an event would be organised in Bulgaria as well,” says a message from organisers.

The event will also feature more than 10 domestic trap artists, groups and DJs

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be performing in Bulgaria for the first time, while NLE Choppa played a sold out show at EFE Hotel Marinela in Sofia back in 2022. As well as the two headliners, Menace to Society will feature more than 10 domestic trap artists, groups and DJs.

Early bird tickets start at BGN80 (€41). General admission ranges from BGN100-180 (€51-92), with VIP seats priced BGN250 (€128). Ultra VIP tables for five people are also available for BGN1,250 (BGN250 per person).

SME, which was founded by Dimitar Kovachev and Ivan Nestorov in 1991, also has upcoming concerts with acts including Vandeberg, Unleashed, Led Zeppelin Symphonic and Kosheen.

 

