Australia’s Ability Fest expands to second city

Australia’s Ability Fest is expanding to a second city in 2024, with editions in Melbourne (Victoria) and now Brisbane (Queensland).

The non-profit event – said to be the world’s first annual music festival aimed at normalising disability – raises money for the Dylan Alcott Foundation to help empower young people with disability to achieve their ambitions.

Dylan Alcott, an Australian four-time Paralympic gold medalist, presents the event in collaboration with Untitled Group (Beyond The Valley, Wildlands) and radio station Triple J.

Together, they will hold a fifth edition in Melbourne’s Alexandra Gardens/Birrarung Marr in Naarm on 19 October, and launch a new edition in Brisbane’s Victoria Park/Barrambin in Meanjin on 26 October.

Ocean Alley, ONEFOUR, Cub Sport, King Stingray, Bag Raiders, Brenn!, jamesjamesjames, Kita Alexander, Asha Jefferies, Eves Karydas, Jordan Brando, Middle Kids, Floodlights and Wax’o Paradiso are among the acts that will perform at one or both of the events.

Each festival has adopted accessible features including Auslan (Australian sign language) interpreters, accessible parking, accessible drop-off and pick-up zones, accessible bathrooms & changing places, elevated viewing platforms, BindiMaps, assistance dog area, designated chill spaces & sensory zones, tactile sensory silent disco and more.

General tickets go on sale at 12 pm AEST on 11 July at $60 (€37) with all proceeds going to the Dylan Alcott Foundation.

To date, Ability Fest has raised over $1M for the foundation, which has helped fund scholarships, mentoring and grants for young people with disability.

“I’m so proud to see the path Ability Fest has already paved for inclusive events across the country,” says Alcott. “First and foremost, our main priority is to create a kick-ass festival that happens to be accessible. And that’s something I think we’ve achieved since launching in 2018.”

