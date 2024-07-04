x

Australia’s Ability Fest expands to second city

Co-presented by Untitled Group, Ability Fest is said to be the world’s first annual music festival aimed at normalising disability

By Lisa Henderson on 04 Jul 2024

Ability Fest, Melbourne

Ability Fest, Melbourne


Australia’s Ability Fest is expanding to a second city in 2024, with editions in Melbourne (Victoria) and now Brisbane (Queensland).

The non-profit event – said to be the world’s first annual music festival aimed at normalising disability – raises money for the Dylan Alcott Foundation to help empower young people with disability to achieve their ambitions.

Dylan Alcott, an Australian four-time Paralympic gold medalist, presents the event in collaboration with Untitled Group (Beyond The Valley, Wildlands) and radio station Triple J.

Together, they will hold a fifth edition in Melbourne’s Alexandra Gardens/Birrarung Marr in Naarm on 19 October, and launch a new edition in Brisbane’s Victoria Park/Barrambin in Meanjin on 26 October.

“I’m so proud to see the path Ability Fest has already paved for inclusive events across the country”

Ocean Alley, ONEFOUR, Cub Sport, King Stingray, Bag Raiders, Brenn!, jamesjamesjames, Kita Alexander, Asha Jefferies, Eves Karydas, Jordan Brando, Middle Kids, Floodlights and Wax’o Paradiso are among the acts that will perform at one or both of the events.

Each festival has adopted accessible features including Auslan (Australian sign language) interpreters, accessible parking, accessible drop-off and pick-up zones, accessible bathrooms & changing places, elevated viewing platforms, BindiMaps, assistance dog area, designated chill spaces & sensory zones, tactile sensory silent disco and more.

General tickets go on sale at 12 pm AEST on 11 July at $60 (€37) with all proceeds going to the Dylan Alcott Foundation.

To date, Ability Fest has raised over $1M for the foundation, which has helped fund scholarships, mentoring and grants for young people with disability.

“I’m so proud to see the path Ability Fest has already paved for inclusive events across the country,” says Alcott. “First and foremost, our main priority is to create a kick-ass festival that happens to be accessible. And that’s something I think we’ve achieved since launching in 2018.”

 

News|22 Jan 2024

Move Afrika series expands to second country

The pan-African touring circuit will expand to Ghana in 2024, joining Rwanda as a host city of the Global Citizen-helmed event

Super Junior perform at KCON
News|15 Jan 2024

World’s biggest K-pop fest expands to fifth region

KCON is a Korean pop music and culture convention operated by Korea’s largest media conglomerate CJ ENM

News|11 Mar 2024

Oz fest cancels final night due to extreme weather

The Pitch Music and Arts Festival was marred by the suspected drug-related death of a 23-year-old attendee

News|23 Jan 2024

P!nk announces second North America tour for 2024

The superstar will embark on both an arena tour (P!nk Live) and a stadium tour (Summer Carnival) on the continent this year

News|22 Apr 2024

Second Las Vegas Sphere residency wraps up

American jam band Phish have followed in the footsteps of U2 by performing a multi-night run at the 20,000-cap next gen venue

IQ Mag Logo

