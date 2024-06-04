x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Yourope releases diversity and inclusion toolset

The European festival association has developed the curated collection of resources to help promoters make their events more diverse

By James Hanley on 04 Jun 2024

Roskilde 2019

Marta Pallarès


Yourope has developed and released the 3F Diversity & Inclusion Toolset for the European festival sector.

The toolset, which is free to use for any festival or cultural event, is a curated collection of resources that can help festival organisers make their event more diverse and inclusive for fans, artists and staff.

It forms part of the European festival association’s three-year project, Future-Fit Festivals (3F). Resources include guides, tests, checklists, interviews, databases, other toolkits, roadmaps, reports, games and action plans.

Chapters are dedicated to: Accessibility & Inclusion, Anti-Racism Work & Diversity, Gender & Sexual Equity, Consciousness & Responsibility, Allyship and good-practice stories. The team has also assembled a glossary. In addition, there is a ‘Diversity Mission Statement’ that festivals are free to copy and adapt to their own event. The toolset can be found here.

“When we talk to festival organisers about diversity at their events, we sometimes hear that they would like to do more, but they don’t know where to start. They’re afraid of doing something wrong, saying the wrong thing, and the potential backlash that might cause, so they don’t touch the topic,” says Yourope’s Katharina Weber, contributor and editor of the toolset.

“If your festival is already doing great, but you’d like to get inspiration and ideas to do even better, this is for you”

“With this toolset, we give festival organisers a chance to fight this insecurity. It’s a place to start their diversity journey. Our project team did the research and assessed many resources on accessible, diverse and equal events, so festival organisers don’t have to do it. On top, we hope to inspire them with our stories about good-practice examples from festivals that show how more diversity and inclusion can be achieved.”

The toolset is the result of a collaboration of experts from the Yourope network such as Roskilde Festival (DK), Primavera Sound (ES), Flow Festival (FI), Höme – Für Festivals (DE), Open’er Festival (PL) and OpenAir St.Gallen (CH), supported by an advisory board of external experts from different countries and backgrounds. Their tasks were to check the team’s unconscious biases and to ensure that the texts are representative of the groups of people this toolset is dedicated to.

“Something stuck with me after a short conversation with the awareness team at Reeperbahn Festival in 2023,” adds Yourope board member Marta Pallarès, head of press at Primavera Sound and co-developer of the toolset. “They handed me a little sticker, a perfect form of a circle made with these words: ‘It’s a process it’s a process it’s a process.’ And indeed, making our festivals better, safer, more diverse and more inclusive is a process: the more you know, the more you realise the things you still don’t.

“And if you are just getting introduced to these concepts, finding where to start can feel overwhelming, even if you might sense that the moment to begin is now. This is the main goal of our toolset: if your festival is already doing great, but you’d like to get inspiration and ideas to do even better, this is for you. And if you want to start somewhere but you don’t know how, this is for you as well.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|19 Dec 2023

European Festival Report 2023 out now

Now in its second edition, the EFR is an indispensable guide to the biggest trends, happenings and initiatives on the festival scene

Exit Festival celebrated its 20th anniversary at the weekend
News|17 May 2024

EXIT launches Life is Live campaign with UNICEF

European festival association Yourope is calling on its members to support the initiative, which aims to tackle digital addiction

Louis Tomlinson
News|11 Apr 2024

Louis Tomlinson-curated festival heads to Mexico

The singer's Away From Home Festival debuts in Latin America in June following editions in the UK, Spain and Italy

News|18 Apr 2024

Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup

Set for Switzerland from 5-20 July, artists will include Raye, Sting, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk and Janelle Monáe

Parklife, Manchester
News|26 Apr 2024

UK festivals unite for fundraising prize draw

All Points East, Boardmasters, Mighty Hoopla and more are donating tickets for a prize draw benefitting War Child and Medical Aid for Palestine

Most Viewed Stories

news|31 May 2024

Ben Ray on what’s next for Slam Dunk Festival

news|31 May 2024

Germany’s MELT festival to close after 27 years

news|03 Jun 2024

Live Nation confirms Ticketmaster data hack

news|31 May 2024

Bad Bunny closes record-shattering US tour

news|03 Jun 2024

Lee Anderson named president of Wasserman Music

news|31 May 2024

Secret Garden Party unveils wellness & family fest

news|04 Jun 2024

Latitude 2024 loses more acts over Barclays links

news|03 Jun 2024

Madonna hit with fresh concert lawsuit

news|03 Jun 2024

Campaign launched against Dutch ticket tax hike

news|04 Jun 2024

Ukraine’s Atlas Festival to return amid war

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|19 Dec 2023

European Festival Report 2023 out now

Now in its second edition, the EFR is an indispensable guide to the biggest trends, happenings and initiatives on the festival scene

Exit Festival celebrated its 20th anniversary at the weekend
News|17 May 2024

EXIT launches Life is Live campaign with UNICEF

European festival association Yourope is calling on its members to support the initiative, which aims to tackle digital addiction

Louis Tomlinson
News|11 Apr 2024

Louis Tomlinson-curated festival heads to Mexico

The singer's Away From Home Festival debuts in Latin America in June following editions in the UK, Spain and Italy

News|18 Apr 2024

Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup

Set for Switzerland from 5-20 July, artists will include Raye, Sting, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk and Janelle Monáe

Parklife, Manchester
News|26 Apr 2024

UK festivals unite for fundraising prize draw

All Points East, Boardmasters, Mighty Hoopla and more are donating tickets for a prize draw benefitting War Child and Medical Aid for Palestine

IQ Jobs Board

Agent, Live Touring & ElectronicFMLY Agency Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Live Event Marketing CoordinatorAthena Events Venue

RemotePart TimeTBC

Head of Touring (Live)Untitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeCompetitve

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE