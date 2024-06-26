x

news

Wasserman Music hires three to expand global client services

New services include worldwide ticketing & pricing strategy, UK-based global tour marketing and brand partnerships for electronic music artists

By Lisa Henderson on 26 Jun 2024

Left-right: Adam Clements, Oskar Muller, Jenn Rilloraza

Left-right: Adam Clements, Oskar Muller, Jenn Rilloraza


Wasserman Music has announced three key new hires to bolster and expand its client service offerings worldwide.

Adam Clements joins the firm as manager, tour marketing, working out of the London office, Oskar Muller joins as director, pricing & ticketing in Chicago, and Jenn Rilloraza joins as manager, brand partnerships in Los Angeles.

Wasserman says that the new additions enable the firm “to provide an even greater depth of services to help drive long-term career success for its clients worldwide”.

New client services include worldwide ticketing & pricing strategy, UK-based global tour marketing and brand partnerships for electronic music artists.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam, Oskar, and Jenn to our global team to build on our robust suite of services”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam, Oskar, and Jenn to our global team to build on our robust suite of services and add innovative new capabilities to help our clients meet and exceed their goals,” says Wasserman Music president Lee Anderson. “We are relentless in continually creating new ways to serve our valued clients around the world, and these important new additions to Team Wass reflect that.”

Clements joins as manager, tour marketing (London) after 15 years serving in marketing positions at Birmingham’s O2 Academy and O2 Institute, Eventim UK, and AEG Presents. In his new role, Clements will lead efforts to expand Wasserman Music’s tour marketing division outside the US, beginning with the launch of a new London-based marketing hub serving the company’s UK-based agents and the artists they represent globally.

Muller joins as director, pricing & ticketing (Chicago) after serving as pricing director at Live Nation Entertainment. In his new role, Muller will serve as a data-driven partner to Wasserman’s music agents and services teams, developing bespoke pricing and ticketing strategies to best serve client tours and performances.

Rilloraza joins as manager, brand partnerships (Los Angeles) after serving as director of marketing, brands and creative services for digital marketing agency VRTCL, owned by Create Music Group. In her new role, Rilloraza will spearhead brand partnerships for Wasserman Music’s Electronic music roster, cultivating impactful collaborations and increasing revenue opportunities for clients across the brand landscape.

 

