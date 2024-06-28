x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Warsaw set for first large indoor arena

Local authorities have outlined plans for a new 22,000-capacity arena for sports and entertainment events

By Lisa Henderson on 28 Jun 2024


image © Arne Müseler

Warsaw’s authorities have outlined plans for a new 22,000-capacity arena for sports and entertainment events.

Poland’s capital city, currently, does not have a large indoor venue and is now looking to progress plans for a €350m project.

The arena is slated to be built on a site next to the National Stadium, PGE Narodowy, on the east bank of the River Vistula. The plot must first be transferred from the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage to the Ministry of Sport and Tourism, which is set to happen in July.

It is estimated that all the relevant permits can be obtained within the next two years with construction taking another three years.

Renata Kaznowska, the City of Warsaw’s vice-president, told local reporters that the project is essential for Warsaw, claiming it is the only capital city in Europe to not have a large indoor venue.

“I am aware that Warsaw, and also Poland, miss many events; many international entities would like to organise events in our capital but have nowhere to do so,” said Kaznowska. “That is why Warsaw simply needs this hall.”

“I am aware that Warsaw, and also Poland, miss many events… Warsaw simply needs this hall”

The project is most likely to be funded by either a public-private partnership or a special purpose vehicle (SPV) created by the State Treasury, said Minister Nitras, adding that a draft bill concerning finance has already been prepared.

Nitras told newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza: “The hall, similar to the National Stadium, would have a ‘national character’ and become an arena for the most important events in the country. Its construction is, therefore, important not just for the city but for the entire country.

“In Poland, only the Tauron Arena in Kraków is close to the standard [that we want]… The organisation [of the most important events] in the capital would also have an impact on the popularisation of Poland as a tourist destination, attracting fans from all over the world to Warsaw.”

Although work is underway on building a 6,000-seater sports hall in the city’s SKRA complex, currently the only viable indoor venue in Warsaw is the outdated 4,800-capacity Torwar.

The country’s existing arenas that host live music include Arena Gliwice, TAURON Arena Kraków, Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Spodek Arena in Kraków and Atlas Arena in Łódź.

Read more about Poland’s arena market in the recently published Global Arena Guide 2024.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|08 Feb 2024

Lech the good times roll: Poland market report

Poland appears to be on the brink of a new era. However, some tricky obstacles have made that path more complex to navigate, as IQ reports

News|26 Feb 2024

Live Nation and OVG back Africa’s first arena

The 12,000-capacity arena is set to open in Lagos, Nigeria, at the end of 2025 and is projected to host 200 events each year

News|12 Jun 2024

AEG Europe given green light for Edinburgh Park arena

The City of Edinburgh Council announced the decision at midday today after the application was put forward with a recommendation for approval

Piletilevi Group
News|01 May 2024

Estonia’s Piletilevi Group acquires Polish ticketers

The Group says it is now the second-largest ticket sales company in the Polish market and the largest player in Central Europe

News|23 May 2024

Polish festival Kraków Live called off again

The Alter Art-promoted festival has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to organisers struggling to secure a site

Most Viewed Stories

news|25 Jun 2024

Bulgaria’s FEST Team acquires Charmenko

news|24 Jun 2024

CAA hires veteran agent Cheryl Paglierani

news|25 Jun 2024

UK festival cancellations reach 50: The full list

news|24 Jun 2024

Concert promoter jailed for 20 years for $3m fraud

news|24 Jun 2024

Montreux Jazz boss targets ‘iconic destinations’

news|27 Jun 2024

Coldplay, Live Nation form committee for sustainability study

news|25 Jun 2024

PRS for Music sued by songwriters over royalties

news|24 Jun 2024

OCESA launches all-female festival in Mexico

news|24 Jun 2024

Rock For People on triumphing over the ‘headliner drought’

news|26 Jun 2024

Wasserman Music hires three to expand global client services

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|08 Feb 2024

Lech the good times roll: Poland market report

Poland appears to be on the brink of a new era. However, some tricky obstacles have made that path more complex to navigate, as IQ reports

News|26 Feb 2024

Live Nation and OVG back Africa’s first arena

The 12,000-capacity arena is set to open in Lagos, Nigeria, at the end of 2025 and is projected to host 200 events each year

News|12 Jun 2024

AEG Europe given green light for Edinburgh Park arena

The City of Edinburgh Council announced the decision at midday today after the application was put forward with a recommendation for approval

Piletilevi Group
News|01 May 2024

Estonia’s Piletilevi Group acquires Polish ticketers

The Group says it is now the second-largest ticket sales company in the Polish market and the largest player in Central Europe

News|23 May 2024

Polish festival Kraków Live called off again

The Alter Art-promoted festival has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to organisers struggling to secure a site

IQ Jobs Board

Director of Product ManagementAXS Europe

London, UKFull Time£100K - 120K + Bonus & Benefits

Partnerships Manager CZ SKTicketSwap

Amsterdam, NL / RemoteFull TimeCompetitive

Programming & Booking ManagerNight and Day Cafe Ltd

Manchester, UKFull Time£28K - £35K DOE

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive