news

Veteran promoter Giles Cooper awarded OBE

The Heritage Live organiser has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List for services to entertainment and charity

By James Hanley on 14 Jun 2024

Giles Cooper with Boy George


UK concert promoter and charity trustee Giles Cooper has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

The CEO of Giles Cooper Entertainment/GCE Live, Cooper has produced countless tours over his 30 years in the industry and has been recognised for services to entertainment and charity.

GCE Live is renowned for promoting outdoor concerts under the Heritage Live brand, in the grounds of stately homes, with capacities ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 people. In recent years, it has promoted concerts for the likes of Robbie Williams, The Who, Noel Gallagher, Kris Kristofferson, Tom Jones, Sir Van Morrison, Madness, Jose Carreras, Soft Cell, Hozier and The Jacksons.

"I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the OBE and look forward to continuing my work in the entertainment and charity world for many years to come"

“I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the OBE and look forward to continuing my work in the entertainment and charity world for many years to come,” says Cooper.

The 55-year-old began his entertainment career in the late 80s, working on music papers Melody Maker and NME. In 1992, he joined advertising agency Sold Out as an account director where he marketed tours for bands including U2, Oasis and the Rolling Stones, as well as festivals such as Glastonbury, V Festival and Reading.

In 1998, he founded arts and entertainment agency Media Junction, later developing it into Soho Media Group.

In 2007, Cooper volunteered for the Royal Variety Charity and was voted chairman in November 2010, with overall responsibility for the annual Royal Variety Performance. He has acted as executive producer for the annual fundraising show since 2010. He was re-elected in 2016 and again in 2020 by unanimous vote.

Since Cooper became chair of the charity, in excess of £16 million has been raised from fundraising and appeals.

 

