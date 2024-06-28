x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Vegas festival downsizes for 2024 edition

Life is Beautiful rebrands for two-day September block party

By Gordon Masson on 28 Jun 2024

Life Is Beautiful Festival


The organisers of the Life Is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas have stepped back from plans to take a year off by rebranding the event for 2024, and moving to a different site with a slimmed down two-day electronic music gathering.

Renaming the 27-28 September gathering, Life Is Beautiful Presents: A Big Beautiful Block Party, it will move to a site close to The Arts District in Las Vegas, and will feature 14 electronic acts including Badbadnotgood, James Blake, Jamie xx, Jungle, Justice, LCD Soundsystem, LP Giobbi, Neil Frances, Peggy Gou, and Thundercat.

Organisers promise that sets will not overlap, with performances starting each evening at 5 pm and continuing until 2 am.

“If you look at the festival landscape, I think this is a product there should probably be more of”

Life Is Beautiful is now owned by Rolling Stone, whose CEO Gus Wenner says that the intention is to bring back the full-scale festival in the future, while they are also considering hosting more block party events.

“It was exciting for us to put something a little more focused together that wasn’t so multi genre,” Wenner told Billboard – a sister publication of Rolling Stone, as both are owned by Penske Media. “If you look at the festival landscape, I think this is a product there should probably be more of, as opposed to these big box festivals where you’ve got huge pop acts that are all playing the festival circuit with little permutations.”

A Big Beautiful Block Party happens on the same days at San Francisco’s electronic festival Portola, which will also feature performances by the likes of Justice, LP Giobbi, Neil Frances and Jamie xx.

Life Is Beautiful was founded in 2013 by Tony Hsieh, who died in 2020 at the age of 46, and Wenner has pledged that this year’s block party will honour Hsieh’s legacy.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|04 Jan 2024

Ed Lunger upped to GM, SVP of Sphere Las Vegas

Lunger previously served as vice president and assistant general manager, back-of-house operations, for the groundbreaking new venue

News|24 Jan 2024

The Killers set for ‘Hot Fuss’ Las Vegas residency

The US rockers have announced eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to celebrate 20 years of their debut album

Mariah Carey
News|07 Feb 2024

Mariah Carey announces Las Vegas residency

The 54-year-old will deliver her third Vegas residency, in celebration of her seminal 2005 comeback album The Emancipation of Mimi

Adele is doubling the length of her original Las Vegas residency
News|28 Feb 2024

Adele pauses Las Vegas residency due to illness

The British singer has postponed ten March dates of her Weekends with Adele run at The Colosseum in Las Vegas

News|20 Mar 2024

Lady Gaga to revive ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in Vegas

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM this summer for eight dates

Most Viewed Stories

news|25 Jun 2024

Bulgaria’s FEST Team acquires Charmenko

news|24 Jun 2024

CAA hires veteran agent Cheryl Paglierani

news|25 Jun 2024

UK festival cancellations reach 50: The full list

news|24 Jun 2024

Concert promoter jailed for 20 years for $3m fraud

news|24 Jun 2024

Montreux Jazz boss targets ‘iconic destinations’

news|27 Jun 2024

Coldplay, Live Nation form committee for sustainability study

news|25 Jun 2024

PRS for Music sued by songwriters over royalties

news|24 Jun 2024

OCESA launches all-female festival in Mexico

news|24 Jun 2024

Rock For People on triumphing over the ‘headliner drought’

news|26 Jun 2024

Wasserman Music hires three to expand global client services

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|04 Jan 2024

Ed Lunger upped to GM, SVP of Sphere Las Vegas

Lunger previously served as vice president and assistant general manager, back-of-house operations, for the groundbreaking new venue

News|24 Jan 2024

The Killers set for ‘Hot Fuss’ Las Vegas residency

The US rockers have announced eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to celebrate 20 years of their debut album

Mariah Carey
News|07 Feb 2024

Mariah Carey announces Las Vegas residency

The 54-year-old will deliver her third Vegas residency, in celebration of her seminal 2005 comeback album The Emancipation of Mimi

Adele is doubling the length of her original Las Vegas residency
News|28 Feb 2024

Adele pauses Las Vegas residency due to illness

The British singer has postponed ten March dates of her Weekends with Adele run at The Colosseum in Las Vegas

News|20 Mar 2024

Lady Gaga to revive ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in Vegas

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM this summer for eight dates

IQ Jobs Board

Director of Product ManagementAXS Europe

London, UKFull Time£100K - 120K + Bonus & Benefits

Partnerships Manager CZ SKTicketSwap

Amsterdam, NL / RemoteFull TimeCompetitive

Programming & Booking ManagerNight and Day Cafe Ltd

Manchester, UKFull Time£28K - £35K DOE

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive