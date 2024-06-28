Vegas festival downsizes for 2024 edition

The organisers of the Life Is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas have stepped back from plans to take a year off by rebranding the event for 2024, and moving to a different site with a slimmed down two-day electronic music gathering.

Renaming the 27-28 September gathering, Life Is Beautiful Presents: A Big Beautiful Block Party, it will move to a site close to The Arts District in Las Vegas, and will feature 14 electronic acts including Badbadnotgood, James Blake, Jamie xx, Jungle, Justice, LCD Soundsystem, LP Giobbi, Neil Frances, Peggy Gou, and Thundercat.

Organisers promise that sets will not overlap, with performances starting each evening at 5 pm and continuing until 2 am.

“If you look at the festival landscape, I think this is a product there should probably be more of”

Life Is Beautiful is now owned by Rolling Stone, whose CEO Gus Wenner says that the intention is to bring back the full-scale festival in the future, while they are also considering hosting more block party events.

“It was exciting for us to put something a little more focused together that wasn’t so multi genre,” Wenner told Billboard – a sister publication of Rolling Stone, as both are owned by Penske Media. “If you look at the festival landscape, I think this is a product there should probably be more of, as opposed to these big box festivals where you’ve got huge pop acts that are all playing the festival circuit with little permutations.”

A Big Beautiful Block Party happens on the same days at San Francisco’s electronic festival Portola, which will also feature performances by the likes of Justice, LP Giobbi, Neil Frances and Jamie xx.

Life Is Beautiful was founded in 2013 by Tony Hsieh, who died in 2020 at the age of 46, and Wenner has pledged that this year’s block party will honour Hsieh’s legacy.

