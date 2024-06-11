UTA acquires soccer agency ROOF

“Building out our global sports platform is a critical part of UTA’s growth strategy," says UTA COO and UTA Sports co-head Andrew Thau

United Talent Agency (UTA) has expanded its sports portfolio with the acquisition of Representatives Of Outstanding Footballers (ROOF).

ROOF represents around 130 players and 20 managers and coaches across Europe’s “Big Five” soccer leagues, with clients including Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk, Arsenal’s Kai Havertz and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

UTA created a dedicated sporting division, UTA Sports, in 2019 after making a significant investment in KLUTCH Sports Group. ROOF is now set to integrate with KLUTCH.

“Building out our global sports platform is a critical part of UTA’s growth strategy, and welcoming ROOF’s world-class agency and management team into our ranks marks another pivotal moment for UTA Sports,” says UTA chief operating officer and co-head of UTA Sports Andrew Thau. “With KLUTCH already the gold standard, and now ROOF and the other growing areas of our sports enterprise, we are poised to build out a best-in-class business unlike anything else in our industry.”

ROOF, which will continue to operate under its own name and founding leadership team, who will become shareholders in UTA, currently operates from offices in Munich, London and Madrid, and is targeting further international expansion.

“This exciting partnership gives us access to industry-leading resources and expertise to better serve our clients and broaden our reach globally”

“We could not be more energised by this opportunity to work with KLUTCH and UTA,” says ROOF co-founder and MD Björn Bezemer. “This exciting partnership gives us access to industry-leading resources and expertise to better serve our clients and broaden our reach globally. With ROOF partners becoming shareholders in one of the most transformational agencies in global sports and entertainment, we are excited to bring our industry-leading football representation to this team.”

Led by founder and CEO Rich Paul, who is also co-head of UTA Sports, KLUTCH has negotiated more than $4 billion in contracts on behalf of its roster across the NBA, WNBA, NFL and MLB.

“Football is the most global and popular sport on the planet, and in charting our path into the game, we’ve searched for a partner who aligns with KLUTCH’s values and takes a similar client-first approach,” says Paul. “It was clear very early on that ROOF was the perfect fit; our agencies share the same philosophy, passion and professional approach to representing the world’s best athletes. Together we look forward to bringing new energy to the beautiful game and its athletes through the lens of empowerment, storytelling and forward thinking.”

KLUTCH, UTA, and ROOF will also focus on the increasing opportunities across women’s sports.

In addition to its sports interests, UTA acquired the UK’s Curtis Brown Group in 2022 and opened new offices in London last year. UTA’s music clients include the likes of Bad Bunny, Take That, Dolly Parton, Florence and the Machine, Guns N’ Roses, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Lil Nas X, Lil Wayne, Wizkid, Lizzo, Paramore, Post Malone and Jonas Brothers

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.