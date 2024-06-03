Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour tops 1m sales

Circus Maximus is officially the highest-grossing rap tour of 2024 and is one of the top 10 biggest tours of the year so far

More than one million tickets have been sold for Travis Scott’s ongoing Circus Maximus Tour.

The trek’s sold-out 44-date North American leg, which ran from October 2023 to January 2024, grossed $95.7 million after attracting 686,000 fans.

Produced by Live Nation, the US and Canada run also saw Scott become the first rapper in history to headline a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In addition, the tour’s upcoming European stretch – which starts on 28 June at the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands – has grossed $49.9m from 425,271 ticket sales. The outing includes the 33-year-old’s UK headline show to date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Since launching last year, the tour has been attended by over 1.1 million people and generated in excess of $145.6m at the box office

Scott, who is represented by James Rubin at WME, recently extended his 2024 European tour after the first batch of arena and stadium concerts sold out.

From every ticket sold, €1/£1 will go to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programmes to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavours.

It was announced last week that all 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed over Scott’s 2021 Astroworld concert have now been settled.

