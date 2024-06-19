Ticketmaster secures Hackney Church partnership

The new partnership will leverage Ticketmaster's discoverability feature to extend the reach of the 1,800-cap venue's events

Ticketmaster has been announced as the exclusive ticket partner of London’s Hackney Church.

The new partnership will leverage the ticketing company’s Ticketmaster Local discoverability feature to level up the 1,800-cap venue’s marketing efforts and expand the reach of Hackney Church’s events to a wider audience.

“Hackney Church is an iconic venue, a cornerstone of East London’s culture and community,” says Tim Goom, Ticketmaster’s client development director, music. “We look forward to bringing our ticketing expertise to elevate the fan experience and keep pushing the venue’s mission of creativity and connection.”

Artists booked to play the venue include John Grant, Real Estate and MONO. It will also host a special 50th anniversary celebration of Radio City by Big Star on 31 October. The event will feature the Memphis Band’s sole surviving member Jody Stephens, who will perform the album in full, joined by musicians including REM’s Mike Mills, Jon Auer of The Posies, Pat Sansone of Wilco and Chris Stamey of The dB’s.

“Despite the ongoing economic challenges of running a venue of our size, we are looking ahead with confidence that we will be able continue to deliver high quality events and positively impact the local community in Hackney,” says Thando Zulu, Hackney Church’s experiences director.

Launched in 2023, Ticketmaster Local is designed to encourage people to get out and support their grassroots and local venues by enabling them to easily discover live events taking place nearby. The initiative allows fans to check out what events are happening specifically in their neighbourhood via an interactive map based on location, a newsletter and a dedicated social media channel.

“We are proud to partner with Ticketmaster and their mission to support local venues,” adds Zulu. “It is an exciting step on our continued journey of being a ‘Cathedral of Creativity.’”

Hackney Church, which was previously partnered with Dice, has hosted intimate shows by acts such as Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Biffy Clyro, Robbie Williams, Sampha, Joy Crookes, Dermot Kennedy and Lianne La Havas.

