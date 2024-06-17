The O2 to introduce self-serve bars

Set to launch this summer, the self-serve bars will be powered by Amazon’s innovative Just Walk Out technology

London’s The O2 has announced the introduction of self-serve bars, powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

The AEG-owned arena previously deployed self-order kiosks and self-pour drink stations within the arena in a bid to speed up service and reduce queues.

The self-serve bars will roll out this summer, enabling guests to tap in with contactless payment, select their chosen drinks and snacks, and go – exiting without the need for a traditional checkout.

The O2 (cap. 20,000) says it’s planning to open additional self-serve bars powered by Just Walk Out technology in the future, with a second location set to open later this year.

“Our strategic investments in technology are guided by our commitment to creating seamless experiences that our guests really value,” says Adam Pearson, commercial director, The O2. “The integration of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is a direct result of our ongoing efforts, alongside our partner Levy UK + Ireland, to listen to our guests and implement solutions that meet their expectations for convenience and efficiency at every touchpoint. As the world’s leading venue, we don’t stand still and the fan experience will always be a priority for us.”

“Our strategic investments in technology are guided by our commitment to creating seamless experiences that our guests really value”

Rak Kalidas, chief creative officer of Levy UK + Ireland, added: “Our collaboration with The O2 and Amazon is a powerful example of how we are working together to innovate and enhance the fan experience. This project underscores our dedication to leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of today’s entertainment venues.”

Jon Jenkins, vice president of Just Walk Out technology, Amazon, said: “Bringing Just Walk Out technology to a world-class venue like The O2 is an exciting next step in our continued growth in the UK. We look forward to growing our footprint in the years to come, bringing our technology to more locations across the country with Levy UK & Ireland.”

Earlier this year, the SSE Arena in Belfast became the first indoor arena in Europe to integrate Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, enabling checkout-free shopping at its Pay & Away shop.

Just Walk Out technology has already been rolled out in US venues including TD Garden in Boston, Lumen Field in Seattle, and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.