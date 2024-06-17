x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

The O2 to introduce self-serve bars

Set to launch this summer, the self-serve bars will be powered by Amazon’s innovative Just Walk Out technology

By Lisa Henderson on 17 Jun 2024


London’s The O2 has announced the introduction of self-serve bars, powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

The AEG-owned arena previously deployed self-order kiosks and self-pour drink stations within the arena in a bid to speed up service and reduce queues.

The self-serve bars will roll out this summer, enabling guests to tap in with contactless payment, select their chosen drinks and snacks, and go – exiting without the need for a traditional checkout.

The O2 (cap. 20,000) says it’s planning to open additional self-serve bars powered by Just Walk Out technology in the future, with a second location set to open later this year.

“Our strategic investments in technology are guided by our commitment to creating seamless experiences that our guests really value,” says Adam Pearson, commercial director, The O2. “The integration of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is a direct result of our ongoing efforts, alongside our partner Levy UK + Ireland, to listen to our guests and implement solutions that meet their expectations for convenience and efficiency at every touchpoint. As the world’s leading venue, we don’t stand still and the fan experience will always be a priority for us.”

“Our strategic investments in technology are guided by our commitment to creating seamless experiences that our guests really value”

Rak Kalidas, chief creative officer of Levy UK + Ireland, added: “Our collaboration with The O2 and Amazon is a powerful example of how we are working together to innovate and enhance the fan experience. This project underscores our dedication to leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of today’s entertainment venues.”

Jon Jenkins, vice president of Just Walk Out technology, Amazon, said: “Bringing Just Walk Out technology to a world-class venue like The O2 is an exciting next step in our continued growth in the UK. We look forward to growing our footprint in the years to come, bringing our technology to more locations across the country with Levy UK & Ireland.”

Earlier this year, the SSE Arena in Belfast became the first indoor arena in Europe to integrate Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, enabling checkout-free shopping at its Pay & Away shop.

Just Walk Out technology has already been rolled out in US venues including TD Garden in Boston, Lumen Field in Seattle, and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|19 Dec 2023

The O2 hails record-breaking year for ticket sales

The AEG-operated venue has surpassed last year's total and noted a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019

News|11 Jan 2024

Futures Forum 2024: First speakers confirmed

Alex Hardee, Connie Shao, Holy Rowland, Marc Saunders, Claire O'Neill and Gurj Summan are among the initial confirmations

The Walkway, a first-of-its-kind retractable viewing platform
News|24 Jan 2024

The O2 unveils multi-million-pound VIP members club

The opening of The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways marks the London arena's biggest investment in premium to date

News|18 Mar 2024

Usher’s London residency reaches double figures

The American R&B star has sold out 16 arena shows across Europe to date for his 2025 USHER: Past Present Future Tour

News|26 Mar 2024

SSE Arena Belfast adopts Amazon technology

The venue will become the first indoor arena in Europe to integrate Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, enabling checkout-free shopping

Most Viewed Stories

news|14 Jun 2024

Barclays suspends fest sponsorships amid protests

news|12 Jun 2024

FKPE: Why we’re investing in touring entertainment

news|13 Jun 2024

Wembley Stadium prepped for historic summer season

news|13 Jun 2024

Massive Attack cancel gig in Georgia amid protests

news|13 Jun 2024

Former Marshall Live head launches boutique agency

news|14 Jun 2024

Festival news: Expansions, cancellations and lineups

news|13 Jun 2024

The Eagles confirm Sphere residency

news|13 Jun 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: Gwen Iffland, Wizard Live

news|14 Jun 2024

Dubai Opera closes record-breaking season

news|14 Jun 2024

New COOs at UTA, Sphere Entertainment

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|19 Dec 2023

The O2 hails record-breaking year for ticket sales

The AEG-operated venue has surpassed last year's total and noted a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019

News|11 Jan 2024

Futures Forum 2024: First speakers confirmed

Alex Hardee, Connie Shao, Holy Rowland, Marc Saunders, Claire O'Neill and Gurj Summan are among the initial confirmations

The Walkway, a first-of-its-kind retractable viewing platform
News|24 Jan 2024

The O2 unveils multi-million-pound VIP members club

The opening of The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways marks the London arena's biggest investment in premium to date

News|18 Mar 2024

Usher’s London residency reaches double figures

The American R&B star has sold out 16 arena shows across Europe to date for his 2025 USHER: Past Present Future Tour

News|26 Mar 2024

SSE Arena Belfast adopts Amazon technology

The venue will become the first indoor arena in Europe to integrate Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, enabling checkout-free shopping

IQ Jobs Board

Partnerships Manager CZ SKTicketSwap

Amsterdam, NL / RemoteFull TimeCompetitive

Programming & Booking ManagerNight and Day Cafe Ltd

Manchester, UKFull Time£28K - £35K DOE

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

VP of FinanceImagine Exhibitions, Inc

Atlanta, GA / RemoteFull Time$150K - $175K USD