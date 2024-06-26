Rock in Rio Lisboa attracts 300,000 attendees

Rock in Rio Lisboa closed its 20th-anniversary edition at the weekend with a sold-out crowd of 160,000 over two days.

The Portuguese festival took place across two weekends (15–16 and 22–23 June), attracting 300,000 attendees and selling out three of the four dates.

Headliners for the biennial event included Scorpions, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Macklemore and Ed Sheeran, who previously played at the 2014 edition.

This year’s Rock in Rio Lisboa took place at a new 80,000-cap venue in Parque Tejo Lisboa, featuring a new stage and a daily audiovisual show commemorating the anniversary. A new ‘Route 85’ area, meanwhile, enabled the public to learn more about the history of the event.

“This edition of Rock in Rio Lisbon was truly special,” says Roberta Medina, Rock in Rio Lisboa’s executive VP. “The new venue, at Tejo Lisboa Park, allowed us to offer an even more incredible experience to all of those who visited us, and also contributed to give the event an even bigger dimension and repercussion internationally, firming its position as one of the best festivals in Europe. To see the City of Rock full of joy and energy for four days was so exciting. We thank all those who have participated and who have contributed for the success of this epic event! We are already planning the next one, with the promise to continue to surprise and charm everyone.”

Rock in Rio’s 40th anniversary edition in Brazil is also set for next year from 13-15 & 19-21 September

Camila Cabello, Ne-Yo, Evanescence, Calum Scott, Ivete Sangalo, James and Lukas Graham were also on the bill.

Alongside Rock in Rio Lisbon, festivals have also previously been launched under the banner in Madrid, Spain and Las Vegas, US.

Rock in Rio’s 40th anniversary edition in Brazil, where the festival originated in 1985, is also set for next year from 13-15 & 19-21 September. Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes and Mariah Carey are among the artists set to perform at the 100,000-cap festival.

The previous edition in 2022 welcomed 700,000 fans across seven days and was headlined by Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Guns N’ Roses, Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

The debut edition of Medina’s Rock in Rio spin-off The Town took place in São Paulo last year at the Interlagos race track, attracting 500,000 fans over five days to see acts such as Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.