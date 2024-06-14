x

news

Rock am Ring & Rock im Park score strong presales

The twin German festivals sold a combined 50,000 tickets for 2025 in the first 24 hours of the presale, report organisers

By James Hanley on 14 Jun 2024

Rock im Park will return in 2022

Rock im Park


Twin German festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park have already sold a combined 50,000 tickets for their anniversary editions in 2025, organisers have revealed.

Rock am Ring has shifted around 30,000 tickets for next year’s festival and Rock in Park 20,000 in the first 24 hours of the presale beginning on Monday.

Nürburgring’s Rock am Ring celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, while Nürnberg’s Rock im Park turns 30, with metal icons Slipknot the first headliner to be confirmed. Weekend passes for the former cost €179, with camping tickets for the latter event starting at €248.

The events are set to return from 6-8 June next year and will feature around 100 acts – more than ever before – made possible by a fourth stage introduced especially for the anniversary editions. As per Frontstage, there will also be new camping categories as well as other innovations announced in the next few months.

The 2024 incarnation of the FKP Scorpio/eventimpresents/DreamHaus-promoted festivals each attracted in the region of 80,000 fans last weekend to see artists such as Die Ärzte, Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age and Green Day.

“The positive response to this year’s festivals was overwhelming, so we are all the more pleased that fans are just as excited about the big anniversary year”

“The positive response to this year’s festivals was overwhelming, so we are all the more pleased that fans are just as excited about the big anniversary year as we are and are securing their tickets early,” says DreamHaus CEO and festival organiser Matt Schwarz.

FKP expanded its collaboration with CTS stablemate DreamHaus by forming a strategic partnership to co-promote Germany’s Rock am Ring/Rock im Park and Hurricane/Southside festivals together from this year. Previously, DreamHaus and FKP Scorpio had already jointly organised the Tempelhof Sounds Festival in Berlin in 2022.

Last year, FKP’s Hurricane and Southside, which will be held from 21-23 June, also set advance booking records after putting tickets on sale for 2024. The festivals will star the likes of Ed Sheeran, Avril Lavigne, The National, The Kooks, The Offspring, The Hives, Jungle and Fontaines DC.

Fans bought over 50,000 tickets on the first day of the presale, setting a new bar in the 20-plus-year history of the twin festivals in Scheeßel (Hurricane) and Neuhausen ob Eck (Southside), which have a combined capacity of 143,000. Each batch of 10,000 tickets for the first price level of €199 sold out within just 20 minutes for both festivals.

 

Read More Like This

Rock am Ring, the Nürburgring
News|10 Jun 2024

Rock am Ring/Rock im Park confirm 2025 headliner

With the dust still settling on the 2024 festivals, organisers have announced Slipknot will top the bill at next year's anniversary editions

Rock am Ring, the Nürburgring
News|07 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim ‘significantly’ exceeds 2023 forecast

The German-headquartered giant reported consolidated revenue of €2.359 billion in a record year for the company

CTS Eventim's Rock am Ring, Germany
News|15 Dec 2023

Global Promoters Report 2023: Germany

Promoters discuss a market characterised by rising costs, extreme saturation, and unpredictable demand for all but the most star-powered events

Marc Seemann, Kiki Schwarzinger, Jana Posth, Marlene Ryba and Johanna Neuber
News|05 Apr 2024

DreamHaus hires three to festival team

Jana Posth, Marlene Ryba and Johanna Neuber join the promoter behind Rock am Ring and Rock im Park

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in mid-April
News|02 Feb 2024

Controversy over Coachella car park changes

Some ticket-holders have criticised Goldenvoice's move to only allow vehicles with four or more people to enter the onsite day car park

