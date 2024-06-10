Rock am Ring/Rock im Park confirm 2025 headliner

With the dust still settling on the 2024 festivals, organisers have announced Slipknot will top the bill at next year's anniversary editions

Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park have confirmed Slipknot as the first headliner for their landmark 2025 festivals.

Rock am Ring, held at Nürburgring, celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, while Nürnberg’s Rock im Park turns 30.

The 80,000-cap events are set for 6-8 June and will feature around 100 acts – more than ever before. There will also be a fourth stage introduced especially for the anniversary editions.

The announcement comes in the immediate aftermath of the Eventimpresents/DreamHaus-promoted twin festivals’ successful 2024 editions, which welcomed artists such as Die Ärzte, Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age and Green Day.

“The last few days have gone incredibly well,” says Rock am Ring festival director Jana Posth, as per Sport-Rhein. “We were very lucky with the weather, the setup and the event went smoothly.”

“We are looking forward to celebrating the 40th anniversary of Rock am Ring at the Nürburgring next year”

Weekend passes for Rock am Ring cost €179, with Rock im Park camping tickets starting at €248.

“The site offers us optimal conditions to put on a great festival,” adds DreamHaus CEO Matt Schwarz. “We are looking forward to celebrating the 40th anniversary of Rock am Ring at the Nürburgring next year and would like to thank the entire team and the best audience in the world.”

Day tickets for this year’s Rock am Ring were €121.50, up from €99 in 2023, and €271.50 for three-day tickets, compared with €229 last year, but Schwarz says the price increases were unavoidable.

“We all notice every day in the supermarket, at the gas station or in all other areas of everyday life how the geopolitical situation, inflation and the pandemic have a lasting impact on life and simply make it more expensive,” he tells Watson. “Festivals are no exception.”

Adding that this year saw the launch of “a new, better and louder sound system”, he notes: “This year we have further improved the stage technology to make the experience for visitors even more gigantic.”

