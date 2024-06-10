x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Rock am Ring/Rock im Park confirm 2025 headliner

With the dust still settling on the 2024 festivals, organisers have announced Slipknot will top the bill at next year's anniversary editions

By James Hanley on 10 Jun 2024

Rock am Ring, the Nürburgring

Rock am Ring


Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park have confirmed Slipknot as the first headliner for their landmark 2025 festivals.

Rock am Ring, held at Nürburgring, celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, while Nürnberg’s Rock im Park turns 30.

The 80,000-cap events are set for 6-8 June and will feature around 100 acts – more than ever before. There will also be a fourth stage introduced especially for the anniversary editions.

The announcement comes in the immediate aftermath of the Eventimpresents/DreamHaus-promoted twin festivals’ successful 2024 editions, which welcomed artists such as Die Ärzte, Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age and Green Day.

“The last few days have gone incredibly well,” says Rock am Ring festival director Jana Posth, as per Sport-Rhein. “We were very lucky with the weather, the setup and the event went smoothly.”

“We are looking forward to celebrating the 40th anniversary of Rock am Ring at the Nürburgring next year”

Weekend passes for Rock am Ring cost €179, with Rock im Park camping tickets starting at €248.

“The site offers us optimal conditions to put on a great festival,” adds DreamHaus CEO Matt Schwarz. “We are looking forward to celebrating the 40th anniversary of Rock am Ring at the Nürburgring next year and would like to thank the entire team and the best audience in the world.”

Day tickets for this year’s Rock am Ring were €121.50, up from €99 in 2023, and €271.50 for three-day tickets, compared with €229 last year, but Schwarz says the price increases were unavoidable.

“We all notice every day in the supermarket, at the gas station or in all other areas of everyday life how the geopolitical situation, inflation and the pandemic have a lasting impact on life and simply make it more expensive,” he tells Watson. “Festivals are no exception.”

Adding that this year saw the launch of “a new, better and louder sound system”, he notes: “This year we have further improved the stage technology to make the experience for visitors even more gigantic.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Rock am Ring, the Nürburgring
News|07 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim ‘significantly’ exceeds 2023 forecast

The German-headquartered giant reported consolidated revenue of €2.359 billion in a record year for the company

Research examines fastest-growing festivals
News|28 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: Festival heads discuss headliner drought

"Major artists have less of a financial incentive to play festivals since the headline touring business is more rewarding than ever"

Marc Seemann, Kiki Schwarzinger, Jana Posth, Marlene Ryba and Johanna Neuber
News|05 Apr 2024

DreamHaus hires three to festival team

Jana Posth, Marlene Ryba and Johanna Neuber join the promoter behind Rock am Ring and Rock im Park

News|09 May 2024

UK festival joins ‘Drop a headliner’ campaign

Secret Garden Party says it is foregoing big-name headliners for 2024 in favour of allocating resources to supporting rising acts

News|08 Feb 2024

Standon Calling postponed to 2025

"Ploughing on in this very challenging climate could risk the future of the festival," says director Alex Trenchard

Most Viewed Stories

news|06 Jun 2024

CTS Eventim completes See Tickets deal

news|06 Jun 2024

CAA trio appointed co-heads of global touring

news|06 Jun 2024

Munich and Edinburgh arena plans move forward

news|07 Jun 2024

Festivals update: Rock en Seine, Roskilde, Open’er

news|10 Jun 2024

Rock am Ring/Rock im Park confirm 2025 headliner

news|07 Jun 2024

AEG Global Partnerships seeks naming rights deals

news|06 Jun 2024

Industry heavyweights unite for Just Vote campaign

news|10 Jun 2024

Glastonbury could take fallow year in 2026

news|07 Jun 2024

170k tickets sold for The Piece Hall summer season

news|06 Jun 2024

Ice Spice announces inaugural world tour

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Rock am Ring, the Nürburgring
News|07 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim ‘significantly’ exceeds 2023 forecast

The German-headquartered giant reported consolidated revenue of €2.359 billion in a record year for the company

Research examines fastest-growing festivals
News|28 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: Festival heads discuss headliner drought

"Major artists have less of a financial incentive to play festivals since the headline touring business is more rewarding than ever"

Marc Seemann, Kiki Schwarzinger, Jana Posth, Marlene Ryba and Johanna Neuber
News|05 Apr 2024

DreamHaus hires three to festival team

Jana Posth, Marlene Ryba and Johanna Neuber join the promoter behind Rock am Ring and Rock im Park

News|09 May 2024

UK festival joins ‘Drop a headliner’ campaign

Secret Garden Party says it is foregoing big-name headliners for 2024 in favour of allocating resources to supporting rising acts

News|08 Feb 2024

Standon Calling postponed to 2025

"Ploughing on in this very challenging climate could risk the future of the festival," says director Alex Trenchard

IQ Jobs Board

Ticketing + Live AssistantCommunion ONE

London, UK / HybridFull TimeTBC

Agent, Live Touring & ElectronicFMLY Agency Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Live Event Marketing CoordinatorAthena Events Venue

RemotePart TimeTBC

Head of Touring (Live)Untitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeCompetitve