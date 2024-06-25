PRS for Music sued by songwriters over royalties

The group has been joined by direct licensing specialist PACE Rights Management in its legal action against the UK collection society

A group of UK songwriters and composers has initiated legal action against their own collective management organisation, PRS for Music.

The group, which includes King Crimson’s Robert Fripp, among others, has been joined in the action by direct licensing specialist PACE Rights Management in a bid to “overhaul the implementation of procedures and policies” they claim are “prejudicial to their interests and to the interests of PRS members more broadly”.

The songwriters say the action centres around three key points in relation to the licensing and administration of live public performance rights by the organisation:

The “unreasonable and unnecessary obstacles” that PRS presents to writer members who wish to withdraw their live public performance rights, and to directly license those rights.

A “lack of transparency and withholding of information” by PRS about the deductions suffered by writers from their royalty income when their rights are licensed internationally

The “preferential conditions” offered by the’ Major Live Concerts Service (MLCS), which are in direct conflict with PRS’ position as a collective management organisation, which they say creates a two-tier system where the most successful writers are effectively being subsidised by the rest of the PRS members

“It has created a situation where, for instance, a songwriter whose works are performed at a concert selling just over 500 tickets with a face value of £30 is charged more administration fees by PRS, than a songwriter whose works are performed at a concert selling 80,000 tickets with a face value of £150,” says the group.

PRS has fired back, saying it “fundamentally” rejects the allegations, which “misrepresent the policies of PRS for Music”.

However, the claimants say that, according to PRS’s own figures, the “preferential conditions of the MLCS results in its beneficiaries paying an average administration fee of 0.2%, while the wider PRS membership pays 23% – proportionately, 115 times more”.

“In effect, the most successful writers are being subsidised by the rest of the PRS Members,” they continue. “The writers believe that, together with its previous incarnations, the MLCS has led to the vast majority of PRS members being overcharged administration fees by PRS on live and international income for nearly 30 years.”

The legal action brings the right of withdrawal from PRS into focus.

“From a theoretical or academic perspective, the efficiencies of collective rights management make perfect sense for songwriters and composers,” adds a further collective statement from the claimants. “However, PRS has strayed significantly from the principles on which it was founded 110 years ago, to the point that the organisation’s policies no longer appear to be operating in the best interests of its members. PRS members are treated as second-class citizens in their own organisation.

“Regretfully, after years of PRS refusing to discuss or constructively engage with these issues – including the withdrawal of live performance rights, the lack of transparency around international deductions, and the operation of the Major Live Concert Service – we have been left with no option but to seek redress through the courts.

“The ball is now firmly in PRS’s court. Either they constructively engage with much needed reforms to empower and benefit writers and publishers, or they continue to resist these necessary changes, and attempt to defend the indefensible by spending yet more of the members’ money on legal costs supporting policies that make the members less money.”

In response, PRS released the following statement: “We fundamentally reject the allegations in this claim which misrepresent the policies of PRS for Music. We have been engaged with PACE on these issues for more than five years including with representatives of the PRS Members’ Council and have sought to address their concerns collaboratively.

“PRS for Music is owned and controlled by its members and exists to protect the collective interests of all the songwriters, composers and publisher members we represent fairly. Our policies and rules follow a thorough and extensive approval and review process by the board and the Members’ Council, which is comprised of members and independent non-executive directors appointed by the membership. The rules which govern the process for live rights withdrawals were approved by members at the PRS AGM.”

It continues: “PRS for Music has consistently sought constructive dialogue with PACE for many years, proposing and implementing solutions to the issues raised. We have worked extremely hard to simplify our processes in the interest of our members, which PACE has consistently failed to comply or engage with, which has resulted in royalties being unnecessarily withheld from PRS members for the live performance of their works at concerts. It has also created complexity and uncertainty for live music venues and promoters.”

Previously, in 1994, U2 launched legal action to challenge PRS’ “anti-competitive and restrictive behaviour” on the issue and the alleged “inefficiencies, delay and excessive expenditure” they incurred.

A separate collective action, headed by Blur drummer Dave Rowntree, was launched against PRS in April on behalf of its writer members

Meanwhile, a separate collective action, headed by Blur drummer Dave Rowntree, was launched against PRS in April on behalf of its writer members, claiming that the organisation misallocates ‘black box’ income.

The claim says that PRS, which represents the rights of more than 175,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, is violating UK and EU competition rules because it unfairly distributes so-called ‘black box’ income – royalties paid to PRS that it has not been able to allocate to the owner.

The lawsuit says that most of the black box income belongs to PRS’s writer members, but distribution of the income is unfairly skewed in favour of publishers. It seeks to recoup the difference between the black box income that writers should have been paid and what PRS actually paid them.

PRS denies the allegations, which it says are” factually incorrect and fundamentally misrepresent our policies and operations”.

PRS announced last month that it has become a billion-pound collection society after collecting £1.08 billion in revenues for 2023. The organisation paid out a record £943.6 million of royalties for songwriters, composers and music publishers last year, with total royalty distributions increasing by £107.4m (12.8%) on 2022.

World tours by PRS members including Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Shania Twain, contributed to an overall 93% uptick in international live income, while international royalties collected through its Major Live Concert Service (MLCS) rose 210% from £6.2m to over £19m.

