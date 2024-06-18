Primavera Sound Porto 2024 generates €43.4m

However, the Portuguese festival's economic impact dipped by around €5m on last year, according to a new study

Portugal’s Primavera Sound Porto generated €43.4 million in economic impact this year – around €5m less than in 2023, according to a new study.

Held at Parque da Cidade from 6-8 June, the 40,000-cap event hosted around 50 concerts, including acts such as Lana Del Rey, SZA, Pulp, The National, Arca, PJ Harvey, Mitski, The Legendary Tigerman, Justice, Mannequin Pussy and Billy Woods.

It also featured a tribute to the late producer and Shellac frontman Steve Albini, who was an annual fixture at Primavera Sound Porto, with a listening session dedicated to the band’s recently released album To All Trains.

The festival’s 11th edition attracted in excess of 100,000 visitors across three days, although The Portugal News reports that attendance was hit by rain and the cancellation of some concerts. In comparison, it brought in €48.5m last year and €36.1m on 2022.

The report by ISAG-European Business School and the Center for Research in Business Sciences and Tourism of the Consuelo Vieira da Costa Foundation shows that attendees spent an average of €126.85 at the festival site. Three-day festival tickets cost €195.

A total of 14.1% of all festivalgoers came from outside Portugal, of which 18.7% were from Spain, followed by England (14%), Brazil (12.3%), France (7.6%), Germany (4.7%) and Italy (4.7%).

“Among international visitors and residents outside the AMP [Porto Metropolitan Area] – who represented 37.2% of the sample – 91.8% went to Porto to attend the festival,” notes the study.

Residents from outside the AMP recorded an average daily expenditure of €397.87 in the city, with accommodation the most significant expense at €117.74 per day.

“Once again we have a poster that I think is mostly female,” festival director, José Barreiro told The Portugal News ahead of this year’s festival. “When we started this [trying to achieve gender parity] in 2017 it was risky to do so. The future proved us right because at this moment it is much easier. The biggest sales champions in the industry are currently women.”

Next year’s Primavera Sound Porto has been confirmed for 12-14 June 2025.

Primavera Sound’s flagship Barcelona edition drew an overall attendance of 268,000 in 2024, including 130,000 unique visitors – 15,000 more than last year.

