x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Primavera Sound Porto 2024 generates €43.4m

However, the Portuguese festival's economic impact dipped by around €5m on last year, according to a new study

By James Hanley on 18 Jun 2024

Primavera Porto


image © Hugo Lima

Portugal’s Primavera Sound Porto generated €43.4 million in economic impact this year – around €5m less than in 2023, according to a new study.

Held at Parque da Cidade from 6-8 June, the 40,000-cap event hosted around 50 concerts, including acts such as Lana Del Rey, SZA, Pulp, The National, Arca, PJ Harvey, Mitski, The Legendary Tigerman, Justice, Mannequin Pussy and Billy Woods.

It also featured a tribute to the late producer and Shellac frontman Steve Albini, who was an annual fixture at Primavera Sound Porto, with a listening session dedicated to the band’s recently released album To All Trains.

The festival’s 11th edition attracted in excess of 100,000 visitors across three days, although The Portugal News reports that attendance was hit by rain and the cancellation of some concerts. In comparison, it brought in €48.5m last year and €36.1m on 2022.

The report by ISAG-European Business School and the Center for Research in Business Sciences and Tourism of the Consuelo Vieira da Costa Foundation shows that attendees spent an average of €126.85 at the festival site. Three-day festival tickets cost €195.

A total of 14.1% of all festivalgoers came from outside Portugal, of which 18.7% were from Spain, followed by England (14%), Brazil (12.3%), France (7.6%), Germany (4.7%) and Italy (4.7%).

“Among international visitors and residents outside [the local area], 91.8% went to Porto to attend the festival”

“Among international visitors and residents outside the AMP [Porto Metropolitan Area] – who represented 37.2% of the sample – 91.8% went to Porto to attend the festival,” notes the study.

Residents from outside the AMP recorded an average daily expenditure of €397.87 in the city, with accommodation the most significant expense at €117.74 per day.

“Once again we have a poster that I think is mostly female,” festival director, José Barreiro told The Portugal News ahead of this year’s festival. “When we started this [trying to achieve gender parity] in 2017 it was risky to do so. The future proved us right because at this moment it is much easier. The biggest sales champions in the industry are currently women.”

Next year’s Primavera Sound Porto has been confirmed for 12-14 June 2025.

Primavera Sound’s flagship Barcelona edition drew an overall attendance of 268,000 in 2024, including 130,000 unique visitors – 15,000 more than last year.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|05 Jun 2024

Primavera Sound 2024 celebrates record numbers

The Barcelona festival pulled in 130,000 unique visitors - 15,000 up on last year - with more than half coming from outside Spain

Primavera Sound Barcelona will return in 2022
News|16 Jan 2024

Primavera Sound confirms Latin America return

The Barcelona-hailing festival brand has confirmed 2024 editions in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru

News|24 Apr 2024

Festivals ’24 update: Glastonbury, Primavera, Flow

IQ's latest round-up also includes announcements from Rock in Rio, Pitchfork Music Festival London, South Star Festival and Outside Lands

Marta Pallarès, Primavera Sound
News|29 May 2024

Primavera’s Marta Pallarès talks booking strategy

Having set a precedent for gender-balanced lineups, the Barcelona festival has once again delivered a diverse and heavy-hitting bill

News|09 Jan 2024

Boom Festival promoter Alfredo Vasconcelos passes

The 58-year-old "visionary" was one of four partners in Good Mood Productions, the company behind the Portuguese event

Most Viewed Stories

news|14 Jun 2024

Barclays suspends fest sponsorships amid protests

news|13 Jun 2024

Wembley Stadium prepped for historic summer season

news|13 Jun 2024

Massive Attack cancel gig in Georgia amid protests

news|14 Jun 2024

Festival news: Expansions, cancellations and lineups

news|13 Jun 2024

The Eagles confirm Sphere residency

news|17 Jun 2024

Paul McCartney unveils European Got Back Tour

news|17 Jun 2024

The O2 to introduce self-serve bars

news|14 Jun 2024

Dubai Opera closes record-breaking season

news|14 Jun 2024

Veteran promoter Giles Cooper awarded OBE

news|14 Jun 2024

New COOs at UTA, Sphere Entertainment

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|05 Jun 2024

Primavera Sound 2024 celebrates record numbers

The Barcelona festival pulled in 130,000 unique visitors - 15,000 up on last year - with more than half coming from outside Spain

Primavera Sound Barcelona will return in 2022
News|16 Jan 2024

Primavera Sound confirms Latin America return

The Barcelona-hailing festival brand has confirmed 2024 editions in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru

News|24 Apr 2024

Festivals ’24 update: Glastonbury, Primavera, Flow

IQ's latest round-up also includes announcements from Rock in Rio, Pitchfork Music Festival London, South Star Festival and Outside Lands

Marta Pallarès, Primavera Sound
News|29 May 2024

Primavera’s Marta Pallarès talks booking strategy

Having set a precedent for gender-balanced lineups, the Barcelona festival has once again delivered a diverse and heavy-hitting bill

News|09 Jan 2024

Boom Festival promoter Alfredo Vasconcelos passes

The 58-year-old "visionary" was one of four partners in Good Mood Productions, the company behind the Portuguese event

IQ Jobs Board

Partnerships Manager CZ SKTicketSwap

Amsterdam, NL / RemoteFull TimeCompetitive

Programming & Booking ManagerNight and Day Cafe Ltd

Manchester, UKFull Time£28K - £35K DOE

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

VP of FinanceImagine Exhibitions, Inc

Atlanta, GA / RemoteFull Time$150K - $175K USD