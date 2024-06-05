x

Platinumlist expands event ticketing business into Oman

The Dubai-headquartered firm deals in concerts, sporting events and attractions in 18 cities across Saudi Arabia and the UAE

By Lisa Henderson on 05 Jun 2024


Platinumlist, a leading ticketing and event solutions company in the Middle East, has announced its official launch in Oman.

The Dubai-headquartered firm deals in concerts, sporting events, attractions and more in 18 cities across Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Last year, the company expanded into Turkey with two concerts at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul by Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis and Syrian singer Assala Nasri.

Building on the firm’s success in these markets, Platinumlist is planting its flag in Oman to help organisers stage music festivals, cultural events, corporate conferences and other events.

Cosmin Ivan, CEO of Platinumlist, says “We are excited to bring Platinumlist to Oman. Our goal is to provide top-tier support and innovative solutions to event organisers. We believe our platform will significantly enhance the event experience in Oman, and we look forward to collaborating with local organisers to create memorable events for audiences.”

“We believe our platform will significantly enhance the event experience in Oman”

According to the most recent International Ticketing Report, Platinumlist has historically claimed up to 80% of all entertainment ticket sales in the UAE but as Live Nation gets the region in its sights, the local Ticketmaster branch can only grow.

In the report, Vassiliy Anatoli, managing director of Platinumlist, said the ticketing market in UAE is going through a period of significant growth and diversification. “We experienced a significant surge in the number of events being ticketed.

“Many of the event organisers now prefer more customised ticketing solutions for their events. In this context, Platinumlist stands as a complex but agile solution, containing a diverse range of ticketing products such as tourist attractions and activities, sporting events, venue management ticketing solutions, tourist attraction inventory management ticketing solutions, and business events.

“With our flexible ticketing system, we are experienced at promptly adapting to the developing needs of organisers and facilitating the completion of customised solutions.” He says the company’s active customer base “increased over two-fold in the last two years. Overall, we are very lucky that the company has grown 100% without any investment while maintaining profitability growth of 100%.”

Read more in the International Ticketing Report 2023.

 

