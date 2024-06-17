x

news

Paul McCartney unveils European Got Back Tour

The Beatles legend returns to Europe for a run of arena shows this December following a slate of stadium dates in South America

By James Hanley on 17 Jun 2024

Paul McCartney


image © MPL Communications - MJ Kim

Paul McCartney has announced a European tour including his first UK dates since headlining Glastonbury 2022.

The Got Back Tour will land in Europe in December this year for two shows at each of La Defense Arena, Paris, France (4-5 December) and Wizink Centre, Madrid, Spain (9-10), before heading to the UK for nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live (14-15) and The O2 in London, where the run finishes on 18-19 December.

The 81-year-old’s last show in the French capital was at La Defense Arena six years ago and he last played Madrid eight years ago in 2016 at Estadio Vincente Calderon. His most recent gig in London was in 2018 at The O2, while his last Manchester show was in 2011 at the Manchester Evening News Arena (now AO Arena).

Last week, McCartney announced his first 2024 live dates, which will take place in South America this October, visiting Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

“It’s going to be an amazing end to the year”

“I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK,” says the Beatles legend. “It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil. It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.”

McCartney launched his Got Back tour in 2022, completing 16 shows across the US before performing his acclaimed Glastonbury set in June 2022. In 2023, he played 18 shows through Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

Tuesday 1 October – Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

Saturday 5 October – River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, Argentina

Sunday 6 October – River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, Argentina

Friday 11 October – Estadio Monumental, Santiago, Chile

Wednesday 23 October – Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina

Sunday 27 October – Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

Wednesday 4 December – La Defense Arena, Paris, France

Thursday 5 December – La Defense Arena, Paris, France

Monday 9 December – Wizink Center, Madrid, Spain

Tuesday 10 December – Wizink Center, Madrid, Spain

Saturday 14 December – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Sunday 15 December – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Wednesday 18 December – The O2, London, UK

Thursday 19 December – The O2, London, UK

 

