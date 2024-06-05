Paradise City to run entirely on renewables by 2025

The Belgian festival was named the world's most sustainable music festival at January's International A Greener Festival (AGF) Awards

Belgian festival Paradise City says it is on track to run entirely on renewable energy by 2025.

The three-day electronic festival – named the world’s most sustainable music festival at January’s International A Greener Festival (AGF) Awards – takes place annually in the gardens of Castle Ribaucourt, Steenokkerzee.

With the support of renewable energy pioneer Eneco, the 8,000-cap festival has taken “big steps” towards its 2025 sustainability goal, implementing floating solar panels and an on-site electricity cabin that provides green power.

The total on-site solar power at Paradise City 2024 will be 372m²

Organisers say that the goal for the upcoming edition of Paradise City is to glean 33% of total energy consumption from solar power, 33% from HVO (bio-fuel) and 33% from grid power. The festival will be supplied with 100% sustainable and locally generated power from an Eneco solar farm in Puurs.

Last year, the festival installed more than 90 additional solar panels and three battery containers on the island in front of its castle, dubbed the Eneco Solar Island. The island’s 180m² of solar panels generated 1038 kWh and directly powered the Contrast Stage.

This year, an additional 60 solar panels will float on the water next to the castle, creating another 120m² of solar energy and bringing the total on-site solar power to 372m².

To further reduce energy consumption, Paradise City uses a smart energy plan including an algorithm that controls generators to minimise excess energy consumption. In addition, all light sources at the festival site use LED technology.

Paradise City 2024 will see 134 artists and bands, including Floating Points and Bonobo, perform across seven stages between 28–30 June.

