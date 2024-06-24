x

news

OCESA launches all-female festival in Mexico

Hera HSBC festival will take place in August with performances from Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Kesha, Evanescence and more

By Lisa Henderson on 24 Jun 2024

Demi Lovato will perform at Hera HSBC

Demi Lovato will perform at Hera HSBC


image © Flickr/marcen27

Mexican promoter OCESA has announced plans to launch a new festival called Hera HSBC, exclusively featuring female talent.

The event is set to take place on 24 August at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack in Mexico City, with a mix of international and domestic artists.

Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Kesha, Tasha Sultana and Evanescence are set to perform at the two-stage event, which is expected to draw between 50,000 and 60,000 people.

Mexican singer-songwriter Ximena Sariñana is also slated to perform, and has spearheaded the all-female industry committee driving the event.

Female technicians, promoters, audio engineers, managers, cultural managers and more specialists from the music industry and live shows will also participate in the first edition of Hera HSBC, according to OCESA.

“I think that for us it was also very important that the festival felt different, being such a unique festival in its creation and what it represents, it was very important that this sisterhood that exists between women was felt from the origin of the festival,” Sariñana told Billboard Español.

“The Hera Festival responds to the social moment we are experiencing in Mexico, and also responds to public demand”

Itzel González, promoter of the festival, added “The Hera Festival responds to the social moment we are experiencing in Mexico, and also responds to public demand. It is true that in the past girl bands were very striking, but they were very few. But now the number of female singers and of all regional genres, rock, pop, hip hop is tremendous! Since we designed this festival, there was talk that we wanted something very multi-genre, and that it would sound regional Mexican, trap, hip-hop, not just be governed by a genre like rock and pop.”

González went on to say a festival entirely carried out by women “will give a very good feeling to society” that there are changes, and that people have also been modifying their ideology around different issues. Mexico has been leading the way on feminist issues in Latin America, in recent years winning battles on issues such as the decriminalisation of abortion at the national level.

The Hera HSBC lineup also includes Danna Paola, Maria Becerra, Yahritza y Su Esencia, Bomba Estéreo, Ely Guerra, Daniela Spalla, Francisca Valenzuela and Ladytron.

Linda Perry, Hello Seahorse!, Rubio, Juliana, Kaia Lana, Las Villa, Lido Pimienta, Natalia Lacunza, Villano Antillano, Yami Safdie and the Regional Women’s Band Mujeres del Viento Florido are also featured.

OCESA, which is backed by Live Nation, recently announced the reopening of the 65,000-capacity Mexico’s Foro Sol (now GNP Seguros Stadium after renovation).

 

Read More Like This

Flag of Mexico, StubHub.mx
News|15 Jan 2024

Ocesa director toasts Foro Sol’s ‘incredible year’

The 65,000-cap Mexico City stadium sold more than 2.2m tickets for events in 2023, including four shows by Taylor Swift

News|19 Jun 2024

Mexico’s Foro Sol reveals new name, reopening date

Bruno Mars will be the first act to headline the newly renovated 65,000-cap stadium in the Mexican capital this August

Louis Tomlinson
News|11 Apr 2024

Louis Tomlinson-curated festival heads to Mexico

The singer's Away From Home Festival debuts in Latin America in June following editions in the UK, Spain and Italy

News|22 Apr 2024

Interpol perform to 160k fans in Mexico City

The American rock band played the biggest show of their career in the Plaza de la Constitución on Saturday

News|04 Mar 2024

Rapper Jack Harlow launches new US festival

The Kentucky-based Gazebo Festival will feature performances from SZA, James Blake, Vince Staples, Veeze, Pinkpantheress and more

