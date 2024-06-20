Music Foundation for Rome reports €32m revenue

The Roma Summer Fest promoter has revealed its annual turnover topped €30m for the first time in its history in 2023

Promoter Fondazione Musica per Roma (Music Foundation for Rome) exceeded €30 million in annual turnover for the first time in its history.

The Italian organisation, which manages Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone and Casa del Jazz venues, reports that revenues topped €32m for 2023 – up 13% on the previous 12 months. Ticket sales increased 25% to close to half a million, generating €13m.

Its two main summer festivals both set new attendance records, with Roma Summer Fest, held at the Auditorium, drawing 170,000 attendees (up 18% compared to the previous year), while Summertime at the Casa del Jazz pulled in almost 24,000, 9% more than the previous 12 months.

“2023 is a truly important year for the Musica per Roma Foundation, demonstrating how the commitment to innovation has allowed the pursuit of the important goals set by the our industrial plan,” says Musica per Roma Foundation CEO Daniele Pittèri. “The programming of the art festivals combined big international names with emerging artists, while that of the cultural festivals drew attention to the transversality of culture, embracing different fields, from literature to science to urban regeneration.

“Our city is a laboratory of international importance for innovation in the cultural field”

“The results prove that a quality cultural offer calibrated to different audiences is rewarding, that through it the Auditorium Parco della Musica and the Casa del Jazz increasingly qualify as unique places in the cultural panorama and that our city is a laboratory of international importance for innovation in the cultural field.”

Roma Summer Fest welcomed acts such as Sting, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Porcupine Tree, Bob Dylan, Pet Shop Boys, The Lumineers and OneRepublic last year, while Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi performed four dates.

Its 2024 edition, which runs from 3 June to 13 September, will feature two further shows by Einaudi, as well as the likes of The National, Air, The Smile, Fontaines DC, Simple Minds, Glen Hansard, Blue, Slowdive, Queens of the Stone Age, Cat Power, Take That, James Blake, Deep Purple, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Tyga, Tom odell and Fatboy Slim.

